How the August Solar Eclipse Will Impact the Portland Construction Industry

Most cities around the country don’t anticipate the Aug. 21 solar eclipse changing much in the construction industry. Not Portland, where the total eclipse of the sun will force a shift in work crews in and around Portland.

On Aug. 21, the sun will disappear behind the moon, turning an otherwise summer day of sun into a twilight feel as part of a total solar eclipse. What is now dubbed the Great American Total Solar Eclipse will show most noticeable along a stretch of land between 60 and 70 miles wide, as it cuts across the country, from South Carolina to Oregon. Scientists expect that the path will cut across Portland and the popular Oregon Coast in a 338-mile path as part of a run from the Pacific Ocean to Idaho and turn the eclipse at least 90 percent total everywhere in the state. That powerful viewing opportunity has led the Oregon Dept. of Transportation to predict that the Aug. 21 solar eclipse may come in as the largest traffic event in Oregon history.

And so ODOT wants to prepare early.

Already ODOT has announced that nearly all ODOT construction and non-emergency maintenance on state highways in the path of totality will shut down Aug. 18-22 to ease the potential traffic impact, both for the eclipse day and for travel around the event. Other construction and non-emergency work will get curtailed depending on the expected traffic impact of the eclipse.

With hundreds of thousands of additional visitors expected in Oregon, fire danger will be especially high. A spokesperson for the department says that with no hotel and motel rooms available, rest areas and even roadside pullouts may have people camping in place, which presents a danger to safe highway operations and will exacerbate parking problems for commercial motor vehicles. Scale locations may be used for staging by law enforcement and emergency response vehicles and may not be available for use by commercial motor vehicles.

State emergency management officials estimate one million people from out of state will come to Oregon to watch the eclipse on that day, flooding highways, single-lane roads and rural areas with vehicles, especially between the highly populated Willamette Valley and the Oregon Coast.

ODOT expects the traffic to start before Monday, Aug. 21, but that early on Monday those within driving distance of Oregon will start arriving, clogging the morning commute. Portland International Airport expects August to be the busiest in PDX history and rental car agencies are overwhelmed.

The popularity of the solar eclipse has Portland and surrounding areas expecting a massive influx of people, such an event that even the construction industry will press pause on a busy summer work schedule.

