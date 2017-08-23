ENR's Regional Editions Now Accepting Entries for 'Top Young Professionals'

ENR’s Regional Editions are happy to announce the launch of our 2018 Top Young Professionals competition! This annual region-by-region contest—previously known as Top 20 Under 40—will highlight a group of individuals under the age of 40 who represent the industry’s top rising leaders by giving back to their industry and local communities. For this program, ENR's 10 regional editions will be accepting nominations from all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Readers can nominate anyone who works at any level of the design or construction industry who has had an impact in their respective fields or within their company, who exhibits qualities such as leadership, career progress, community involvement and creating landmark projects for their region. You can nominate an employee of your firm, or someone who works at another firm. You can even nominate yourself (the nominator isn't made public). As ENR does with its annual Best Projects contests, we rely upon independent juries of industry professionals to judge each year’s nominees based on the candidate's experience, leadership skills and community service.

Those individuals chosen for recognition will be featured in a story within ENR’s Regional Editions. Criteria and other information, such as regional editorial contacts, can be found at the contest entry page, located here. Importantly, potential contest participants should note that the first deadlines are just two months away, Oct. 23. So don’t delay getting started working on your nominations!

Also, ENR’s recognition of rising industry leaders is expanding on a national level, with the planned Oct. 30 national feature story recognizing 20 young professionals judged to be the most impressive from among those who were honored via last year’s regional contests. We look forward to producing our first-ever national story highlighting this annual contest’s best and brightest. But first, don’t delay – get started working on your Top Young Professionals entries today!