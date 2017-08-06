Industry Judges Wowed By 2017 Global Best Projects Winners

Two panels of judges from across the industry have completed the difficult task of selecting the winners of ENR’s 5th annual Global Best Projects competition. The contest joins ENR’s successful regional and national U.S. competitions in identifying and honoring the project teams behind outstanding design and construction efforts of the past year.

Industry veterans selected a very diverse set of 23 projects hailing from 17 different countries and six continents as outstanding examples of the risks and rewards - and the hurdles overcome - of designing and building internationally.

The judges looked at projects in many markets and examined safety performance, innovations, challenges, and design and construction quality - with a special emphasis on the diversity of global project teams and their collaboration. They also considered how the project benefits the local community and/or the construction industry.

The panel selected Global Best Project winners in a variety of categories. They also had the option of choosing Award of Merit honorees.

All of the winning projects, and judges, will be spotlighted in more detail in the Oct. 16 issue of ENR.

Airport/Port

Global Best Project: Rio do Janeiro Internacional Airport, located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Submitted by Odebrecht

Award of Merit: Design & Build of Terminal 5 and Related Facilities in King Khaled International Airport, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Submitted by TAV and Al-Arrab Contracting Co. Joint Venture

Bridge/Tunnel

Global Best Project: Almonte Viaduct, located in Cáceres Province, Spain. Submitted by FCC Construcción S.A.

Award of Merit: Arenales Suspension Bridge, located in Arenales, Nicaragua. Submitted by Bridges to Prosperity

Cultural

Global Best Project: Expo 2016 Antalya Tower, located in Antalya, Turkey. Submitted by TAGroup Inc.

Award of Merit: Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre (JACC), located in Kuwait. Submitted by SSH

Government Building

Global Best Project: U.S. Embassy Compound - Paramaribo, located in Paramaribo, Suriname. Submitted by BL Harbert International LLC

Manufacturing

Global Best Project: Hawassa Industrial Park, located in Hawassa, Ethiopia. Submitted by China Civil Engineering Construction Corp. (CCECC)

Award of Merit: Expansion of the Piedras Negras Brewery - Phase 2, located in Piedras Negras, Mexico. Submitted by Gilbane Alberici Joint Venture

Office

Global Best Project: Poly International Plaza, located in Beijing, China. Submitted by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Award of Merit: 111 South Main, located in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. Submitted by Okland Construction

Power/Industrial

Global Best Project: Sulaymaniyah 1,500 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant, located in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq. Submitted by ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.

Award of Merit: Dow Ethylene Production Facility, located in Freeport, Texas, U.S. Submitted by Fluor

Rail

Global Best Project: World Trade Center Transportation Hub, located in New York City. Submitted by STV

Award of Merit: Nigerian Railway Modernization Project Addendum No. 1 Abuja (Idu)- Kaduna, located in Abuja, Nigeria. Submitted by China Civil Engineering Construction Corp. (CCECC)

Renovation/Restoration

Award of Merit: BMO Field Expansion, located in Toronto, Canada. Submitted by PCL Constructors Canada Inc.

Award of Merit: Restoration of the Margirgis Church & Roman Tower, located in Cairo, Egypt. Submitted by Penelis Consulting Engineers SA

Residential/Hospitality

Global Best Project: Kaplankaya Phase I, located in Muğla, Turkey. Submitted by Turner International LLC

Award of Merit: Building 1 Honeycomb, located in New Providence, Bahamas. Submitted by DeSimone Consulting Engineers

Retail/Mixed-Use Developments

Global Best Project: Apple Kunming Pavilion, located in Kunming, China. Submitted by Eckersley O'Callaghan

Sports/Entertainment

Global Best Project: Olympic Park Rio 2016, located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Submitted by Odebrecht

Award of Merit: Rogers Place Arena and Related Facilities, located in Edmonton, Canada. Submitted by PCL Construction

Water/Wastewater

Global Best Project: Abu Hamour (Musaimeer) Surface & Ground Water Drainage Tunnel - Phase 1 (Design-Build) Civil Project 671/1, located in Doha, Qatar. Submitted by Salini Impregilo SPA