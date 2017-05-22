ENR's 2016 Flint Coverage Wins National Honors

Engineering News-Record’s 2016 “Fixing Flint” cover story recently took home top honors for news analysis at the American Society of Business Publication Editors’ annual awards, presented last week at the Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Gold "Azbee" award recognizing ENR’s story about Flint, Mich.’s fouled drinking water supply, and its analysis of the broader, national implications raised by that issue was written by Pam McFarland and Mike Anderson—and was one of seven awards that ENR earned at this year’s national ASBPE conference. Additionally, ASBPE judges recognized the publication with five Silver awards and a Top 10 award in the Overall Excellence category for Website of the Year.

ENR’s 2016 coverage of Flint’s drinking-water woes also generated the publication’s most recent Award of Excellence recipient, Marc Edwards, who was recognized earlier this year.

The awards that ENR received were just some of the numerous Azbees that the organization presented on May 18. In the association’s own words, the Azbee awards “celebrate the highest quality writing and design in business-to-business, trade, association and professional publications,” including magazines, newspapers, newsletters, websites and digital media.

Three of ENR’s five Silver Azbees also recognized past cover stories. “SNC-Lavalin Pushes Past Corruption Crisis,” by Debra Rubin and Scott Van Voorhies, was recognized in the Company Profile category. Nadine Post’s profile of ENR’s 2016 Award of Excellence winner, Jason McLennan, won for Individual Profiles. And ENR’s team-reported cover story on Workers’ Voices earned recognition in the Print Feature Series cateogry.

Also recognized with Silver awards was ENR’s July 11, 2016 cover on Workers’ Voices: What Workers Think for Design/Front Cover – Photo. Former ENR editor Luke Abaffy’s World’s Highest Slide video also garnered Silver, in the Online Video category.

ENR is honored for this recognition from the American Society of Business Publication Editors, and congratulates the rest of this year’s award winners.