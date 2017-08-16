ENR California Judges Select Excellence in Safety Award Winners

ENR California has announced the winners of its Excellence in Safety award. The special award, part of the annual Best Projects competition, is juried by a separate group of safety specialists. Other category winners for Best Projects were announced earlier this month.

The competition for the safety award was fierce, with more than 60 entries vying for this year’s title. The winners are:

Excellence in Safety Best Project

Barren Ridge Renewable Transmission Project in Lancaster, Calif., submitted by Barnard Construction Co.

Award of Merit, Northern California

Replace Three Transformers and Install Generator at Naval Support Activity, located in Monterey, submitted by Stronghold Engineering Inc.

Award of Merit, Southern California

I-15/I-215 Devore Interchange Project in San Bernardino, submitted by Clark Construction Group LLC

All of the winning projects will be profiled in depth in the October 9 issue of ENR California, and at two awards presentations in October. On October 11, awards for projects located in Southern California will be presented at the DoubleTree by Hilton Los Angeles Downtown Hotel. On October 13, Northern California awards will be presented at the Julia Morgan Ballroom. Visit www.enrbestprojectsawards.com for more info or to register.