Level 10 Tops-Off Moffett Towers and Sets Sights on Pala Casino

Sunnyvale, CA-based Level 10 Construction announced this week that it has raised the final beam of steel for a second 8-story building at Moffett Towers II, a $685 million office development in Sunnyvale. The 1.8 million-sq-ft project includes five 8-story office buildings, three parking garages, an amenities building, and an outdoor amphitheater and recreation space.

The project developer is Jay Paul Company and the architect is DES Architects + Engineers of Redwood City, CA.

The contractor is currently building out the warm shell for Buildings 1 and 2 and the cast-in-place concrete Parking Structure A. Steel construction for the amenities building will begin at the end of July 2017, with completion expected in September. Level 10 will begin the next building and parking structure in the fall.

The buildings at Moffett Towers II are steel frame with design-build glass and a metal panel curtain wall system, with stone elements and balconies. The project is targeting LEED Platinum certification.

Level 10’s work at the former 47.4-acre Lockheed Martin site has included demolishing 924,500 sq-ft of existing buildings, working on underground utility demo and reconnection, and also self-performing concrete work for the foundations.

Because the site is adjacent to Moffett Federal Airfield, an FAA permit is required for all buildings. Dennis Giles, president of Level 10 Construction, says his company submits coordinates for the building location and heights to the FAA for approval of permanent structures. The FAA then reviews and approves based on the area and distance from the airport, he says.

"A similar temporary permit is requested for all cranes used on the job site as well," says Giles. "It is the same submission process, but the a different type of permit is issued for only a specific period of time. Once issued, we then have to coordinate our work with the control tower based on weather and airport activity."

Level 10 Construction is implementing Trimble Construction Software and PlanGrid Software on the project, two technologies that they say optimizes productivity and provides a "high-level of workflow integration from design through to the finished project."

Construction on Moffett Towers II began in August 2016 and is currently about 20 percent finished, with completion expected in July 2019.

Besides the Moffett Towers project, Level 10 was also recently hired for a $170 million expansion and renovation project at Pala Casino Spa & Resort in San Diego County. Work will begin in October 2017 and be completed in May 2019.

The renovation and expansion will include the addition of a new 349-room hotel tower; the conversion of the existing resort pool into a multi-pool and entertainment resort complex; the construction of an inventory of unique hotel suites that will overlook the Starlight Theater event lawn and the new pool and entertainment complex.

Work also includes expanded gaming and casino bar space; a parking garage expansion; a completely remodeled restaurant promenade; a complete refresh of the entire casino interior; and a complete refresh of the entire existing hotel tower.

Pala officials say the renovation and expansion project will create 400 construction jobs and, once complete, add over 200 new employment opportunities to Pala's current team of 2,000 team members.

The architect for the project is Klai Juba Wald of Las Vegas, NV. The contributing architect is Marks Architects of San Diego, CA.