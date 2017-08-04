Which Teams Were Honored as ENR California's Best Projects Winners?

Three panels of judges have completed weeks of scoring and discussion to determine the list of winners for ENR California’s Best Projects 2017 competition. The magazine’s Excellence in Safety Award, which is juried by a separate group of safety experts, will be named later.

The winners listed below will be profiled in depth in the October 9 issue of ENR California, and at two awards presentations in October. On October 11, awards for projects located in Southern California will be presented at the DoubleTree by Hilton Los Angeles Downtown Hotel. On October 13, Northern California awards will be presented at the Julia Morgan Ballroom. Visit www.enrbestprojectsawards.com for more info or to register.

This year our panel of industry judges reviewed and discussed nearly 100 projects located throughout California and Hawaii. Nine judges from throughout the industry—including architects, engineers, contractors and subcontractors—were divided into three groups and assigned a group of categories. Projects were evaluated on the ability of the project team to overcome challenges, contribution to the industry and community, safety and construction and design quality. Due to the large number of entries, we can only honor a fraction of the projects that are submitted each year, so if your project didn’t win this year, please be sure to submit next year!

Judges could select any combination of Best Project-level category winners and Award of Merit honorees. Because of the number of entries, we split the winners into Northern California and Southern California to indicate at which event they will receive their award.

Judges will also designate an overall Project of the Year from the Best Project-level winners listed below – we’ll announce that winner in our October issue and at the banquet.

Also at the banquets, we will also take the opportunity to honor the firms that were selected throughout the year as our Owner, Design Firm, Contractor and Specialty Contractor of the Year, as well as ENR California’s Legacy Award winners. Hope to see you there!

Airports/Transit

Best Project, Southern Calif.: LAX 2nd Level Roadway and Central Terminal Improvements, located in Los Angeles. Submitted by Myers-Banicki, A Joint Venture.

Award of Merit, Southern Calif.: Metro Division 14 Expo Light Rail Operations & Maintenance Facility, located in Santa Monica. Submitted by RNL Design.

Cultural/Worship

Best Project, Southern Calif.: Saban Media Center, located in North Hollywood. Submitted by Gensler.

Award of Merit, Northern Calif.: Sufism Reoriented Santuary, located in Walnut Creek. Submitted by Overaa Construction.

Energy/Industrial

Best Project, Northern Calif.: Triangle T 3.9 MW Ground Mount Solar PV System, located in Dairyland. Submitted by Cont Enterprises, Inc.

Best Project, Southern Calif.: Barren Ridge Renewable Transmission Project, located in Lancaster. Submitted by Barnard Construction Company, Inc.

Government/Public Building

Best Project, Northern Calif.: Santa Clara Family Justice Center, located in San Jose. Submitted by Hensel Phelps Construction Co.

Best Project, Southern Calif.: U.S. Courthouse Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles. Submitted by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM), Clark Construction Group LLC and The Conco Cos.

Green Project

Best Project, Northern Calif.: Arch | Nexus SAC, located in Sacramento. Submitted by Architectural Nexus.

Health Care

Best Project, Southern Calif.: Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center, located in San Diego. Submitted by Hensel Phelps.

Award of Merit, Southern Calif.: UC San Diego Jacobs Medical Center, located in La Jolla. Submitted by Kitchell and The Raymond Group.

Award of Merit, Southern Calif.: VA Loma Linda Ambulatory Care Center, located in Redlands. Submitted by The Walsh Group.

Award of Merit, Northern Calif.: Chinese Hospital New Patient Tower, located in San Francisco. Submitted by DPR Construction.

Higher Education/Research

Best Project, Southern Calif.: Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute, located in La Jolla. Submitted by ZGF Architects LLP.

Award of Merit, Northern Calif.: San Jose State University Campus Village Phase 2, located in San Jose. Submitted by Sundt Construction.

Award of Merit, Southern Calif.: UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center, located in Los Angeles. Submitted by McCarthy Building Companies Inc.

Award of Merit, Southern Calif.: University of California, Irvine (UCI) Mesa Court Student Housing Expansion, located in Irvine. Submitted by Hensel Phelps.

Highways/Bridges

Best Project, Southern Calif.: I-15/I-215 Devore Interchange Project, located in San Bernardino. Submitted by Clark Construction Group LLC.

Award of Merit, Southern Calif.: Nogales Street (UPRR L.A.Sub.) Grade Separation Project, located in City of Industry. Submitted by Alameda Corridor-East Construction Authority.

Interiors/Tenant Improvement

Best Project, Southern Calif.: Edmunds.com Headquarter Relocation, located in Santa Monica. Submitted by Syska Hennessy Group Inc.

Award of Merit, Southern Calif.: OUE Skyspace, located in Los Angeles. Submitted by Gensler.

K-12 Education

Best Project, Southern Calif.: Irvine USD, Portola High School, located in Irvine. Submitted by C.W. Driver.

Landscape/Urban Development

Best Project, Northern Calif.: The Barn, located in West Sacramento. Submitted by Brown Construction Inc.

Award of Merit, Northern Calif.: Central Marin Ferry Connection Path, located in Larkspur. Submitted by Ghilotti Bros. Inc.

Office/Retail/Mixed-Use

Best Project, Northern Calif.: American AgCredit Agricultural Center & Corporate Headquarters, located in Santa Rosa. Submitted by Jim Murphy & Associates.

Best Project, Southern Calif.: ICON at Sunset Bronson Studios, located in Hollywood. Submitted by Gensler.

Award of Merit, Northern Calif.: Bay Meadows Station 4, located in San Mateo. Submitted by Webcor Construction LP dba Webcor Builders.

Award of Merit, Southern Calif.: DPR Pasadena Office, located in Pasadena. Submitted by DPR Construction.

Renovation/Restoration

Best Project, Northern Calif.: Sacramento Valley Station, located in Sacramento. Submitted by Rudolph and Sletten Inc.

Award of Merit, Northern Calif.: UC Berkeley Bowles Hall, located in Berkeley. Submitted by Clark Construction.

Award of Merit, Southern Calif.: St. Regis Monarch Beach Resort Renovation, located in Dana Point. Submitted by Layton Construction Co. LLC.

Residential/Hospitality

Best Project, Southern Calif.: Metropolis Phase One, located in Los Angeles. Submitted by AECOM Tishman and Webcor Construction LP dba Webcor Builders.

Award of Merit, Southern Calif.: The Hollywood Proper Residences, located in Hollywood. Submitted by Webcor Construction LP dba Webcor Builders.

Award of Merit, Hawaii: Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu, located in Koloa. Submitted by Layton Construction.

Small Project (under $10 million)

Best Project, Northern Calif.: Saint Eugene's Cathedral Baldacchino Sculpture, located in Santa Rosa. Submitted by ZFA Structural Engineers.

Award of Merit, Southern Calif.: Imperial Beach Library, located in Imperial Beach. Submitted by JKA.

Specialty Contracting

Best Project, Northern Calif.: MUNI Bluelight Emergency Telephone Replacement Project, located in San Francisco. Submitted by Shimmick Construction Co. Inc.

Best Project, Southern Calif.: UC Irvine TEM Facility, located in Irvine. Submitted by PCL Construction Services.

Award of Merit, Southern Calif.: Alameda Square Parking Structure, located in Los Angeles, CA. Submitted by Bomel Construction Co. Inc.

Sports/Entertainment

Best Project, Northern Calif.: Golden 1 Center, located in Sacramento. Submitted by Turner Construction.

Award of Merit, Southern Calif.: Claremont McKenna College Roberts Pavilion, located in Claremont. Submitted by PCL Construction Services Inc.

Water/Environment

Best Project, Northern Calif.: Folsom Dam Auxiliary Spillway Phase IV, located in Folsom. Submitted by Kiewit Infrastructure West Co.

Best Project, Southern Calif.: Terminal Island Water Reclamation Plant Advanced Water Purification Facility Expansion, located in Los Angeles. Submitted by Bureau of Engineering.