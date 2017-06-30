Which Firm Won Contractor of the Year Honors in ENR California?

The next edition of ENR California will feature the top-ranked general contractors in California—and new this year, Hawaii—based on 2016 revenue. Many of the firms on the ranking continue to post dramatic revenue gains in the hot building climate in the region. But Clark Group, the firm honored with this year's regional Contractor of the Year award, not only boosted its California revenue from $765 million in 2014 to $950 million in 2015 and then $1.2 billion in 2016, but the firm is involved in some of the state’s most noteworthy projects. Those include the $1-billion Chase Center, a new arena for the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco being built in partnership with Mortenson, and the Long Beach Civic Center project, a $400-million public-private partnership in Long Beach. The firm recently completed the innovative Los Angeles U.S. Courthouse, and is wrapping up Salesforce Tower with last year’s Contractor of the Year, Hathaway Dinwiddie.
In the overall ranking, general contractors participating in ENR California’s annual survey show no signs of slowing down. Cumulatively, the 91 participating firms tabulated almost $35.9 billion in California revenue during 2016, another 10% gain, after an increase of almost 20% the previous year. Add in Hawaii, and the number swells to nearly $38 billion.
The top 10 firms posted more than $15 billion in revenue, and the #1 ranked company topped $2 billion—the first firm to do so in our ranking. Which firm? You’ll have to read the July 31 issue of ENR California to find out! In that same issue, you can find overall rankings, breakout charts in various categories and market sectors and more than a few surprises.
Below is an alphabetical list of the firms that will appear on the ranking.
