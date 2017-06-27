Swinerton Tops-Out $120-million Shift Project in San Diego

Swinerton has topped-out construction on the new $120-million Shift community in San Diego's East Village neighborhood. The project, which broke ground in March 2016, is set to open its first phase in December 2017, with completion in spring 2018.

Designed by San Diego-based Carrier Johnson, the mixed-use development includes a 21-story post-tensioned concrete tower and two five-story wood-framed low-rise buildings. Covering some 631,000 sq-ft, the Shift community takes up an entire city block. The residential high-rise boasts a pool on the rooftop deck and the two low-rise residential structures sit over two levels of above-grade commercial retail space and parking.

In total, the three buildings have 368 apartment homes, ranging from 600-sq-ft studios to 1,200-sq-ft two-bedroom apartments, and 19,000 sq-ft of retail space.

Jonathan Holmes, Swinerton senior project manager, told me that working with different types of exterior skin was an interesting challenge on this job. “There’s window wall, curtain wall, vinyl windows, metal panel and plaster," says Holmes. "All the details were not complete from the design team, so subcontractors assisted the design team with details which slowed the process of skin submittal approvals a bit.”

Mike Berryhill, Swinerton project executive, says they are also planning for a phased occupancy, so residents can move in to portions of the mid-rise buildings while crews are still constructing the high rise building. “We have been working with the architect and City to ensure that all of the life safety and occupancy requirements are met," says Berryhill.

With work about 60 percent complete, Swinerton is self-performing drywall, framing and metal studs, and is also self-performing clean-up. Subcontractors are currently working on things such as MEP, cabinets, countertops, flooring, glass and glazing, door frames and hardware, ceramic tile, painting and wall covering, elevators, plaster, sheet metal, and insulation. The site is presently employing about 80 craft employees.

Upon completion, the project will be submitted to the US Green Building Council for LEED for Homes designation, which recognizes buildings that are designed and built to be "healthy, durable homes that use fewer resources and produce less waste." The Shift project will be one of Swinerton’s first projects nationwide to qualify for this new LEED category, says the company.

Seattle, WA-based DCI Engineers is serving as structural engineers on the Shift project. Swinerton is also partnered with LMC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar on this project, and the team is also working together on the Luma Tower in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood.