$500 Million CIRCA Tops-Out in Downtown LA

CIRCA, a $500-million mixed-use project in Downtown LA celebrated its topping-out on May 31, with the raising of a 25-ft fir tree to the roof of one of two 35-story towers.

The development, which broke ground in July 2015, is highlighted by the two towers with 648 luxury rental units, and 48,000 sq-ft of ground level retail space. Located in the heart of DTLA, directly across from STAPLES center and LA Live, the complex is also planned to have three restaurants and up to four major brand retailers.

“This topping out signifies our progression toward reshaping not only Downtown LA, but the South Park District as well," said Scott Dobbins, president of Hankey Investment Company, at the topping-out ceremony. Dobbins' company is one of four investment entities that comprise CIRCA 1200, LLC, the official entity that owns the project. "We remain on schedule to begin pre-leasing activities this winter, with move-in for the first residents in spring of 2018,” he said.

Designed by Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED), the towers will feature a curved glass face that points toward Downtown’s skyline, with sleek facade protrusions to add definition to the sides of the buildings. Daniel Benjamin AIA, HED Architecture + Design Leader, said on the firm's website that they wanted to take advantage of the panoramic views, so the curve of the towers are facing the skyline. "The owners had some concerns about the curve and the way it would affect floor plans, but we demonstrated that it is practical and works well," he said.

With the main structure now complete, crews have so far worked more than 1.1 million man hours and poured nearly 1.9 million sq-ft of concrete on the project, said Michael Concannon, senior vice president and general manager for Lendlease, the general contractors for the project.

When residents move-in to the property, they can choose from one bedroom, two bedroom and penthouse units ranging from 700 to 4,000 sq-ft. For amenities, they will experience CIRCA’s signature round lounge pool complete with private cabanas, spas and a two-acre, landscaped sun deck with BBQ stations with private open-air dining areas, two dog parks with owners’ lounges, fire pits and fireplaces.

Other amenities include a fitness building, with a lap pool and indoor and yoga facilities, a private chef’s kitchen and dining room, a business center and a library-wine bar adjacent to the east tower sky lobby. Tthe project will also feature an extensive LED light array with animated signage and public art that will wrap six above-grade parking levels.

Living up to its high-tech, luxurious billing, each rental is being designed with high-end, European finishes that will bring monthly rents to an estimated $3,000 to $ 25,000 a month.

The project's owners consist of Hankey Investment Company, Jamison Services Inc., Falcon California Investments and Highlands Capital Inc. Harley Ellis Devereaux is the project architect; HansonLA is the interior architect; and Wilshire Construction, LP is the construction management firm.