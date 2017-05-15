Metro's Crenshaw/LAX Transit Corridor Project Reaches New Milestone

The Los Angeles Metro Crenshaw/LAX Transit Corridor project in Los Angeles reached a milestone this week with the concrete pour for I-405 Bridge at Florence Ave in the city of Inglewood. The 1,515-cubic-yd-pour, which represents about 80 truck loads, completed the superstructure of the last of six bridges along the project's 8.5-mi-long route.

The bridge is also the longest in the project, spanning 315 ft-long, crossing over the I-405 and its ramps.

Since the pour covered the thin, spread-out area of the bridge deck, Jose Ubaldo, Metro communications manager, said the challenge was to " to expertly vibrate the concrete," while creating transversal drainage slopes with peaks and valleys across the surface of the structure

When complete in 2019, the Crenshaw/LAX Transit project will extend from the existing Metro Expo Line at Crenshaw and Exposition Boulevards in Los Angeles, and merge with the Metro Green Line at the Aviation/LAX station on Aviation Bl and Interstate 105 in El Segundo near LAX airport.

The Line will travel 8.5-miles serving the cities of Los Angeles, Inglewood, and El Segundo. Once in operation, the Crenshaw/LAX Line will offer alternative transportation options to congested roadways "providing significant environmental benefits, economic development and employment opportunities throughout LA County," says Metro.

The project includes the Southwestern Yard Maintenance Facility, a maintenance facility with the capacity to service and store up to 70 light-rail vehicles (LRV). The facility will serve the new line and the existing Metro Green Line, housing general administration, operation, and support services. The facilities will be equipped to perform inspections, body and heavy repairs, cleaning, and washing of Metro’s growing LRV fleet.

The project will create eight new stations at Exposition/Crenshaw, MLK Jr/ Crenshaw, Leimert Park, Hyde Park, Fairview Heights, downtown Inglewood, Westchester/Veterans, and Aviation/Century.

Metro is planning a transit station that will connect LAX to the regional rail system. The Airport Metro Connector (AMC) transit station at Aviation Bl/96th St will provide a direct connection to LAX’s future Automated People Mover (APM).

The $2.058 billion is currently about 63% complete and is being built by The Walsh/Shea Corridor Constructors, which is comprised of Walsh, Shea, HNTB, Comstock and ARUP. The Crenshaw/LAX Project is one of 12 transit projects funded by Measure R, the half-cent sales tax approved by Los Angeles County voters in 2008.