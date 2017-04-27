Which Company Did ENR California Name Design Firm of the Year?

The May 29 issue of ENR California will feature the annual ranking of Top Design Firms. Preliminary analysis shows another big jump in revenue among architects and engineers in California. The 98 participating firms reported a total of $4.87 billion of work in California billed during 2016. That’s up 14% from the $4.27 billion of work reported by firms in 2015. In just three years, revenue has grown by 33%.
New this year, ENR California will include Hawaii design revenue.
Also, one firm from those appearing on the list was selected as ENR California's Design Firm of the Year, based on revenue, innovation, sustainability, community service and other factors. That firm, BKF Engineers, has seen its revenue climb by nearly 60% in two years. The 100+-year-old civil engineer, surveyor and planning firm has worked on numerous iconic projects throughout California, and has been named a ‘Best Place to Work’ numerous times by several publications.
You can read more about BKF’s current projects and thought leadership in the Top Design Firms issue.
Thank you to the firms listed below (in alphabetical order) that participated in this year’s survey. In the May 29 edition, you will find the overall chart with revenue, plus breakout charts which will rank each firm based on specialty—such as civil engineer or architect—as well as market sectors, including health care, commercial, power and transportation.
Please note that we may not have space in the print magazine to rank all 98 firms.
Top Design Firms (in Alphabetical Order)
AECOM
Affiliated Engineers Inc.
Arcadis North America
Architectural Nexus
Architecture Design Collaborative
Arup
ATI Architects and Engineers
Atkins North America
AZTEC Engineering Group Inc
BAR Architects
Baskervill
BKF Engineers
Burns & McDonnell
CannonDesign
Cardno
Carollo Engineers Inc.
Carrier Johnson + CULTURE
CO Architects
Collins Engineers Inc.
Corgan
COWI North America Inc.
CRB
Dahlin Group Inc.
David Evans Enterprises Inc.
DES Architects + Engineers
Dewberry
DLR Group
Dokken Engineering
Dreyfuss + Blackford Architecture
Electrical Consultants Inc.
Gannett Fleming
GEI Consultants Inc.
Gensler
Guttmann & Blaevoet
Harley Ellis Devereaux
Harris Group Inc.
Hawley Peterson Snyder
HDR
HKS, Inc.
HMC Architects
HNTB Corporation
HOK
IMEG/KJWW/TTG
Integral Group
Interface Engineering
JCJ Architecture
Kennedy/Jenks Consultants Inc.
Kimley-Horn
Kleinfelder
KOA Corporation
Langan
LEE & RO Inc.
Lionakis
LPA, Inc.
Manhard Consulting
Mazzetti Inc.
MBH Architects
ME Engineers
Mead & Hunt Inc.
Michael Baker International
Mott MacDonald
Nichols, Melburg & Rossetto Architects and Engineers
Ninyo & Moore Geotechnical & Environmental Sciences Consultants
PBS Engineers Inc.
Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
Perkins Eastman
Perkins+Will
Project Design Consultants
Psomas
Quad Knopf Inc., dba QK
Quattrocchi Kwok Architects
Ratcliff
RBB Architects Inc.
RNL Design Inc.
RS&H Inc.
Salas O'Brien
SANDIS Civil Engineers Surveyors Planners
Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
SmithGroupJJR
Solomon Cordwell Buenz
SPEC Services Inc.
Stantec
SWCA Environmental Consultants
Syska Hennessy Group
T.Y. Lin International
TAIT & Associates Inc.
Taylor Design
Terracon Consultants Inc.
Thornton Tomasetti Inc.
TranSystems
Twining
Watkins Landmark Construction
Wilson & Company Inc., Engineers and Architects
Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates Inc.
Wood Rodgers Inc.
Woodard & Curran
WSP
ZGF Architects LLP