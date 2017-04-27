Which Company Did ENR California Name Design Firm of the Year?

The May 29 issue of ENR California will feature the annual ranking of Top Design Firms. Preliminary analysis shows another big jump in revenue among architects and engineers in California. The 98 participating firms reported a total of $4.87 billion of work in California billed during 2016. That’s up 14% from the $4.27 billion of work reported by firms in 2015. In just three years, revenue has grown by 33%.

New this year, ENR California will include Hawaii design revenue.

Also, one firm from those appearing on the list was selected as ENR California's Design Firm of the Year, based on revenue, innovation, sustainability, community service and other factors. That firm, BKF Engineers, has seen its revenue climb by nearly 60% in two years. The 100+-year-old civil engineer, surveyor and planning firm has worked on numerous iconic projects throughout California, and has been named a ‘Best Place to Work’ numerous times by several publications.

You can read more about BKF’s current projects and thought leadership in the Top Design Firms issue.

Thank you to the firms listed below (in alphabetical order) that participated in this year’s survey. In the May 29 edition, you will find the overall chart with revenue, plus breakout charts which will rank each firm based on specialty—such as civil engineer or architect—as well as market sectors, including health care, commercial, power and transportation.

Please note that we may not have space in the print magazine to rank all 98 firms.

Top Design Firms (in Alphabetical Order)

AECOM

Affiliated Engineers Inc.

Arcadis North America

Architectural Nexus

Architecture Design Collaborative

Arup

ATI Architects and Engineers

Atkins North America

AZTEC Engineering Group Inc

BAR Architects

Baskervill

BKF Engineers

Burns & McDonnell

CannonDesign

Cardno

Carollo Engineers Inc.

Carrier Johnson + CULTURE

CO Architects

Collins Engineers Inc.

Corgan

COWI North America Inc.

CRB

Dahlin Group Inc.

David Evans Enterprises Inc.

DES Architects + Engineers

Dewberry

DLR Group

Dokken Engineering

Dreyfuss + Blackford Architecture

Electrical Consultants Inc.

Gannett Fleming

GEI Consultants Inc.

Gensler

Guttmann & Blaevoet

Harley Ellis Devereaux

Harris Group Inc.

Hawley Peterson Snyder

HDR

HKS, Inc.

HMC Architects

HNTB Corporation

HOK

IMEG/KJWW/TTG

Integral Group

Interface Engineering

JCJ Architecture

Kennedy/Jenks Consultants Inc.

Kimley-Horn

Kleinfelder

KOA Corporation

Langan

LEE & RO Inc.

Lionakis

LPA, Inc.

Manhard Consulting

Mazzetti Inc.

MBH Architects

ME Engineers

Mead & Hunt Inc.

Michael Baker International

Mott MacDonald

Nichols, Melburg & Rossetto Architects and Engineers

Ninyo & Moore Geotechnical & Environmental Sciences Consultants

PBS Engineers Inc.

Pei Cobb Freed & Partners

Perkins Eastman

Perkins+Will

Project Design Consultants

Psomas

Quad Knopf Inc., dba QK

Quattrocchi Kwok Architects

Ratcliff

RBB Architects Inc.

RNL Design Inc.

RS&H Inc.

Salas O'Brien

SANDIS Civil Engineers Surveyors Planners

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

SmithGroupJJR

Solomon Cordwell Buenz

SPEC Services Inc.

Stantec

SWCA Environmental Consultants

Syska Hennessy Group

T.Y. Lin International

TAIT & Associates Inc.

Taylor Design

Terracon Consultants Inc.

Thornton Tomasetti Inc.

TranSystems

Twining

Watkins Landmark Construction

Wilson & Company Inc., Engineers and Architects

Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates Inc.

Wood Rodgers Inc.

Woodard & Curran

WSP

ZGF Architects LLP