SummerHill Homes Group is Building Across California

SummerHill Homes Group is taking advantage of a hot construction market and is building across California. The development company currently has more than a dozen residential projects underway across the state worth approximately $2.5 billion.

"The demand for housing is due to continued robust local economic conditions, combined with constrained new housing supply," says Chris Neighbor, COO, SummerHill Homes. He told me this is especially true in parts of Silicon Valley, "along with the evolving demographics in the Bay Area."

One of the company’s newest projects is Nuevo, which was announced this week. Located in Santa Clara, this 994-unit residential complex will be Santa Clara’s largest master planned housing development since Rivermark completed a decade ago. Nuevo will consist of 451 for-sale residential units, six for-sale live/work units, 537 apartments, and approximately 40,000 sq-ft of neighborhood retail and restaurants.

The company has started demolition of aging industrial facilities located on site and expects to commence grading for the apartments this summer. SummerHill has been working with the city on the development for more than three years and has assembled land from seven different landowners, says officials.

The project will feature a mix of residential and commercial uses, parkland and pedestrian-friendly development, all within close proximity to the Lawrence Caltrain Station. Nuevo will boast a variety housing types, from condominiums and apartments to townhomes and detached homes.

“Given the scale of this new master-plan community, with neighborhood-serving retail, and a short walk to Caltrain, we anticipate that we will see many young professionals, singles and couples that are looking for a home close to their jobs and close to transit that connects them to Santa Clara and beyond,” said Robert Freed, President and CEO, SummerHill Housing Group, in a news release.

Nuevo community will include 41 E-Homes, 176 TownFlats, 114 E-Towns, 120 condos, six live/work units, and 537 apartment homes of which 98 will be affordable apartment homes.

Woodley Architectural Group of Santa Ana, CA is the designer of the 155 E-Homes and E-Towns. KTGY Architecture + Planning of Oakland is the designer of the 537-unit apartment community and 120 condominium units. SDG Architects of Brentwood, CA is the designer of the 176-TownFlat units. HMH Engineers of San Jose is the engineer for the project and the landscape architect is R3 Studios of Oakland.

Once demolition and grading have completed, SummerHill expects to start construction on the for-sale residential models and the apartment community in September 2017, and complete the apartments in late 2019, and the build-out of the for-sale community in 2022.



In addition to the 994-unit Nuevo development, SummerHill Homes is currently under construction on new residential communities in Northern California in the San Francisco Bay Area; Los Gatos; Mountain View; Saratoga; Pleasanton, Fremont, and Burlingame. In addition to this SummerHill Apartment Communities has seven new apartment communities in California in various stages of planning and construction, says Neighbor. In all, the company is currently developing more than 3,400 residential units, he says.