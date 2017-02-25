ENR California Selects Owner of the Year, Provides Peek at Top Starts

ENR California has named the City of Los Angeles as its Owner of the Year for 2017. Each year, the magazine selects one owner or developer with active construction projects for the honor. With so much work going on throughout California and Hawaii, there's no shortage of innovative owners to choose from.

Rather than select a specific agency, the editors of ENR California have chosen the City of Los Angeles because of the city’s efforts to foster collaboration across departments. For example, the city is developing One Water LA 2040, which will provide a framework for collaboration among city departments, regional agencies and public stakeholders to integrate management of the city’s potable water, stormwater, wastewater, recycled water and groundwater resources. Once finalized, One Water will encompass $10 billion to $20 billion in water-related projects that provide multiple benefits to the public. The program stems from the Sustainable City pLAn, issued by Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2015, which calls for the city to source a majority of its water locally by 2035, among other goals. Currently, L.A. imports 85% of its water from other sources, including the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta and the Colorado River. The sustainability plan also tasked the city with reducing average per capita water use by 20% by 2017, a goal the city already has met.

Other initiatives include billions of dollars of investment in ports and Los Angeles International Airport; overhauling the problematic LADWP billing system; the Zero Waste LA program to reduce landfill disposal by 1,000,000 tons per year by 2025 and invest $200 million in solid resources infrastructure; and a $120-billion transit bond that residents of L.A. passed overwhelmingly in November’s election.

That issue will also feature a ranking of the biggest projects to break ground during 2016.

These top construction starts total tens of billions of dollars in construction activity. All of these projects are valued at more than $250 million.

The project starts are listed alphabetically below.

The following list is preliminary, and is subject to change as additional information becomes available prior to publication of the ranking. Think we've missed a project over $250 million that began construction in 2016? Please let us know in the comments field below. Note a project start is defined as the beginning of construction activity on the job site, as opposed to just the start of pre-construction or a formal ground-breaking ceremony.

