Sac State's Construction Management Team Wins Big

Sacramento State's construction management program has won another national competition. The CM department's Concrete Solutions team beat out 12 other universities from across the country at the Associated Schools of Construction (ASC) student competition held February 8 - 11 at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, NV. This was the team’s seventh straight podium appearance.

Sac State’s Electrical team also did well, besting nine other schools to finish in second place in the open, or national, competition. The electrical team has made it to the podium seven times in the past eight years.

Sac State’s CM students also made a good showing in the ASC’s regional contests. The Heavy Civil team finished second among 16 schools. This is the third straight podium appearance for the team and its fifth in the past seven years. The Mixed Use team finished second, marking its fifth trip to the podium in eight years.

The Design Build team finished third in Region 7, collecting its 10th trophy in 13 years. The University’s five team awards are the most won by any of the 45 schools in the competition, says Sac State.

In addition to the awards, three Sacramento State students won individual honors. Greg Zotalis (Concrete Solutions) was named “best modeler for virtual design and construction” by the contest’s sponsor, Sundt Construction. And Dave Fuerte (Concrete Solutions) and James Bresnahan (Mechanical) were winners in the tough alternates’ competition.

Each of Sac State’s teams is coached by a member of the CM faculty partnered with local building-industry volunteers. Most of the industry coaches earned CM degrees at Sacramento State.

“We donate considerable personal time, and money, to make the experience as fun as possible,” said Tony Tipton, a Sac State adjunct faculty member in a recent news release. Tipton coached the Concrete Solutions team with Mike Seegert of Chico, CA-based Modern Building Inc.; Brad Dent of Gold River, CA-based Cemco Construction; and Bill Naramore Swinerton Builders/Concrete Services.

Sac State’s CM currently has about 300 students and is one of the oldest such programs in California. When it celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2012, the University elevated it to a full-fledged academic department within the College of Engineering and Computer Science.