ENR California Announces Top Young Professionals

It is my privilege to announce ENR California’s Top Young Professionals for 2017. The program, formerly called Top 20 Under 40, honors individuals who have built extraordinary industry portfolios in just a few short years. In addition, many donate significant amounts of time and expertise to serve their communities.

Each recipient will be profiled in more detail in the Feb. issue of ENR California.

ENR California received nearly 70 entries for this year's competition, so it was especially challenging to narrow the outstanding entries to just 20. I strongly encourage anyone who submitted but did not win to resubmit next year if the candidate is still eligible – just be sure to save a copy of your entry and add in all the accomplishments to come in 2017!

You can read more about the program and each winner in the print edition. Thanks again to everyone who participated this year.

2017 ENR CALIFORNIA TOP YOUNG PROFESSIONALS (in alpha order)

Vahid Balali, Assistant Professor at California State University Long Beach and BIM and Project Controls Specialist at STV Inc. in the Greater Los Angeles Area.

Matthew Bohannon, Regional Vice President at Brailsford & Dunlavey in Irvine.

Kendall DeSpenza, Director of Preconstruction Services at Countywide Mechanical Systems in El Cajon.

Brian Glodney, Design Director at Gensler in Los Angeles.

Chad Harden, Senior Associate at Michael Baker International in Irvine.

Noopur Jain, Statewide Engineering Manager, Complex Structures at California High-Speed Rail Authority in Los Angeles.

Taryn Kjolsing, Associate Civil Engineer at City of Poway in Poway.

Lindsey Blatz Lamb, Senior Project Manager at Webcor Builders in San Francisco.

Andrew Liu, Vice President of New Ventures at AECOM in Los Angeles.

Ted Michaelidis, Project Manager at MWH Constructors Inc. in Sacramento.

Tylor Middlestadt, Project Manager at Sundt Construction in San Jose.

David Miller, Field Operations Manager at Bergelectric in San Diego.

Timothy Adam Nelson, Associate at Degenkolb Engineers in San Francisco.

Laura (Robinson) Nolan, Project Manager, Water Team Lead at Kleinfelder in San Diego.

Lauren Nunnally, Director, Business Technology at Swinerton Inc. in San Francisco.

Whitney L. Stefko, Attorney at Haight Brown and Bonesteel in Irvine.

Satoshi Teshima, Associate Vice President/Lead Project Designer at HGA Architects and Engineers in Santa Monica.

Melanie Turlington, Water Engineer at Arcadis U.S. Inc. in El Cerrito.

Whitney Walter, Vice President at Layton Construction in San Jose.

Justin Wheaton, Safety Manager at Tutor Perini Corp. in Fresno.