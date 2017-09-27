Hatzel & Buehler Selected as ENR MidAtlantic Specialty Contractor of the Year

Hatzel & Buehler was selected as ENR MidAtlantic’s Specialty Contractor of the Year.

The oldest electrical contractor operating in the United States had a 6% revenue increase in the MidAtlantic from 2015 to 2016 and a 15% revenue increase between 2014-2015. The firm credits its recent successes to its geographic growth into new markets, an increase in customer spending and an enhanced focus on business development.

The Wilmington, Del.-based firm has six offices in the MidAtlantic region. In those offices, they have 600 union employees and 100 nonunion employees. The firm’s West Virginia office recently received special recognition from the National Electrical Contractors Association for excellence in safety.

Recent and ongoing work in the region includes infrastructure upgrades at the Nemours Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, an expansion at Chester County Hospital in West Chester, Pa. and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Central Utility Plant.

The firm’s largest corporate charity is a foundation that raises money for pediatric cancer, the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. In partnership with the American Red Cross, Hatzel & Buehler is also matching every dollar its employees donate to families impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

The firm will be honored at the Nov. 2 Best Project’s event in Baltimore and featured in the December issue of ENR MidAtlantic. The December issue will also feature the entire list of the top-ranked specialty contractors based on 2016 revenue. The 30 participating firms in this year's survey are from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. They have collected a total of $3 billion in revenue, up from the the $2.4 billion that the 18 firms in last year's survey reported.

Hatzel & Buehler ranked No. 4 in last year’s survey with $119 million in regional revenue. To find out where the firm ranks in this year’s survey check out the December issue of ENR MidAtlantic.