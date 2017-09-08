ENR MidAtlantic Releases Preliminary List of 2017 Specialty Contractor Survey Participants

The Dec. 25 ENR MidAtlantic issue will include the annual rankings of the region’s Top Specialty Construction firms.
Based on 2016 revenue, the survey shows that the 30 participating firms in the survey so far have collected a total of $3 billion in revenue, up from the the $2.4 billion that the 18 firms in last year's survey reported.
The MidAtlantic regions includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.
In that same issue, you can find overall rankings, breakout charts in various categories and market sectors. In addition to the ranking of the largest firms by revenue, we will also spotlight one of these firms as the Top Specialty Construction Firm of the Year. That firm will have exhibited a commitment to innovation, sustainability, safety and dedication to their respective community.
Below is an alphabetical list of the firms that will appear on the ranking:
11400 Inc.
Atlantic Electric LLC
Beckstrom Electric
Brayman Construction Corp.
Carl Walker Construction Inc.
Comfort Systems USA
ComNet Communications LLC
EMCOR Group Inc.
Enclos Corp.
Ennis Electric Co. Inc
H.T. Sweeney & Son Inc.
Hatzel & Buehler Inc.
Helix Electric Inc.
HEPACO LLC
High Concrete Group LLC
ISEC Inc.
Mastec Inc.
Miller Electric Co.
Moretrench
Nickle Electrical Cos
Perlectric Inc.
Philadelphia D&M
Power Design Inc.
Rosendin Electric
Ryan Incorporated Central
Southern Air Inc.
SteelFab Inc.
Sure Steel Inc.
Terra Millennium Corp.
The Shockey Precast Group
