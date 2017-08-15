And the ENR MidAtlantic Excellence in Safety Winners Are ...

The winners of ENR MidAtlantics Excellence in Safety award have been selected by a panel of safety experts from the region.

The Excellence in Safety winner, along with the Safety Award of Merit winners, will be honored as part of the Best Projects 2017 competition. The entire slate of Best Project winners will be profiled in more depth in the October issue of ENR MidAtlantic, and honored at an awards banquets on Nov. 2 in Baltimore.

This year, 29 projects were entered the safety award division.

The winners are:

Excellence in Safety Best Project

Elizabeth River Tunnels Project, located in Portsmouth and Norfolk, Va. Submitted by SKW Constructors (a Skanska, Kiewit, Weeks Marine JV).

Excellence in Safety Award of Merit

MGM National Harbor Resort, located in Oxon Hill, Md. Submitted by ECS Mid-Atlantic LLC.

Be sure to mark your calendars to meet and congratulate all of the winning project teams at our Best Projects awards banquet. The safety winners will be honored along with other MidAtlantic projects at an awards lunch on Nov. 2 at the Sheraton Inner Harbor in Baltimore.

