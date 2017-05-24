ENR MidAtlantic To Publish Complete Top Contractor Rankings in August

ENR New MidAtlantic will publish its annual Top Contractor list in August.

The deadline for submission has passed, but there's still time to submit a survey at the following link: https://www.bnpmr.com/?id=1139.

The full Top Contractor list with individual revenue and additional information about these firms will be featured in the ENR MidAtlantic's August issue.

The following is a preliminary list of this year's Top Contractors, in alphabetical order:

AECOM Tishman

AFG Group Inc.

Allan Myers

AvalonBay Communities Inc

Balfour Beatty US

Barton Malow Company

Bowen Engineering Corporation

Boyle Construction Inc.

Brayman Construction Corporation

Butz Enterprises Inc.

Clark Group

Clune Construction Company

Coakley & Williams Construction Inc.

CR Meyer

CRB Builders LLC

Cyma Builders and Construciton Managers Inc

Donley's LLC

Donohoe Construction Company

DPR Construction

Duke Construction

Ennis Electric Co.

Forrester Construction Co.

Garney Holding Co.

Gilbane Building Co.

Harkins Builders Inc.

Harvey-Cleary Builders

Hensel Phelps

HITT Contracting Inc.

Hoar Construction LLC

Holder Construction Company

Howard Shockey & Sons Inc.

HSC Builders & Construction Managers

IMC Construction

INTECH Construction LLC

Irwin & Leighton Inc.

DAVIS Construction

KBS Inc.

Kiewit Corp.

Kinsley Construction Inc.

Kokosing Inc.

Lane Industries Inc.

Lendlease

LF Driscoll, a Structure Tone Organization Co.

Manhattan Construction Group

Mascaro Construction Company LP

PC Construction Co.

PCL Construction Enterprises Inc.

PJ Dick - Trumbull - Lindy Paving

Primoris Services Corporation

Procon Consulting LLC

R. S. Mowery & Sons Inc.

Robinson Construction Co.

Rycon Construction Inc.

T N Ward Co.

The Branch Group Inc.

THE CIANBRO COMPANIES

The FaverGray Company

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.

Turner Construction Co.

Ulliman Schutte Construction LLC

VCC Construction

W. M. Jordan Company

Wagman Inc.

Walbridge

Walsh Construction Co.

Warfel Construction Co.

Wohlsen Construction Co.