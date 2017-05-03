KCI Technologies Inc. Honored As ENR MidAtlantic Design Firm of the Year

KCI Technologies Inc. was selected by ENR MidAtlantic as the region’s Design Firm of the Year.

The Design Firm of the Year demonstrates success in the region from a growth and revenue standpoint as well as innovation, creativity and a commitment to giving back to its community. The last three MidAtlantic winners include Whitman Requardt and Associates, Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson and Pennoni Associates.

KCI saw unprecedented growth in the Mid-Atlantic region last year. The engineering, consulting and construction firm's regional revenues jumped more than 20 percent over 2015. KCI has also added more than 100 new employees in the MidAtlantic area alone. The firm attributes its recent success to having 35% more backlogged work than the previous year. Almost half of the firm’s work is in the transportation sector.

A national firm, KCI has about a dozen outposts in the MidAtlantic. And they support each one of those communities that they work in by giving back. In 2016, the firm supported more than 100 community and non-profit organizations. Each fall the staff selects an employee-led charity effort and develops a year-long schedule filled with “creative fundraising events” for the selected charity.

The firm has done this for organizations such as the Make-a-Wish Foundation, the Ronald McDonald House and Habitat for Humanity.

KCI also supports local charities such as Maryland STEM Festival and an indoor golf tournament for ASCE. Employees also volunteer to fix up the National Historic Landmark in the Chesapeake Bay and members of the firm’s Delaware team participated in CANgineering.

Some of the more notable projects KCI is working on or has recently completed include:

MD Route 404 from US 50 to East of Holly Road, Caroline, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties, MD. This $160 million, high priority initiative will widen MD 404 from two to four lanes. KCI’s role involves construction management and inspection services and adherence to the project’s quality control plan.

Piscataway Hills Landslide Stabilization, Prince George’s County, MD. After heavy rains triggered a landslide that forced the evacuation of 28 homes, damaged roadways, fractured water and sewer mains, and downed power lines, KCI was called in to investigate the cause of the failure, monitor the hillside and develop alternates for the repair.

Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, Baltimore, Maryland. KCI provided design and construction administration services for a new $300 million activated sludge plant, providing biological nutrient removal level of treatment at the 180 million-gallon-per-day capacity Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

KCI will be featured in the June 19 issue of ENR MidAtlantic along with the top-ranked design firms in the region—which includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The results of that survey are based on 2016 revenue. The 107 participating firms in this year’s survey reported a total of $4.8 billion of revenue in the region, an 18.8% increase from last year's ranking.

KCI ranked No. 13 in last year’s ranking with revenue of $111.6 million. To find out where they rank in this year’s survey and to learn more about the firm in general you will have to check out the June 19 issue of ENR MidAtlantic.