ENR MidAtlantic Releases Preliminary Top Design Firm Rankings

The June 19 issue of ENR MidAtlantic will feature the annual rankings of the region’s Top Designer Firms.
Based on 2016 revenue, the survey shows that the top 10 firms in this year's rankings combined to collect $2.8 billion in total revenue in the region.
Overall, the 107 participating firms from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia reported a total of $4.8 billion of revenue in the region during 2016, an 18.8% increase from last year's ranking. The 83 participating last year reported a total of $4.04 billion of work performed and billed in the region, which represented a 5% bump over the previous year’s total of $3.85 billion.
Want to know which firm posted the highest revenue in the region? You’ll have to read the June issue of ENR MidAtlantic to find out!
The issue will also include overall rankings, breakout charts in various categories and market sectors. In addition to the ranking of the largest firms by revenue, we will also spotlight one of these firms as the Top Design Firm of the Year. That firm will have exhibited a commitment to innovation, sustainability, safety and dedication to their respective community.
Below is an alphabetical list of the firms that will appear on the ranking. Please note that we may not have space in the print magazine to rank all 107 firms, but as always, we will feature the full rankings on our website shortly after publication.
AE Works Ltd.
AECOM
Affiliated Engineers Inc.
AI Engineers Inc.
AKF Group
Alfred Benesch & Company
Arcadis North America
Architecture, Inc.
Arora and Associates, PC
Arup
Atkins North America
Atwell LLC
Ayers Saint Gross
Ballinger
Baskervill
Becker Morgan Group Inc.
Bernardon
Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners LLP
BL Companies Inc.
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.
Brinjac Engineering
Buchart Horn Inc.
Burns & McDonnell
Cardno
CDR Maguire
CHA Consulting Inc.
Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc.
Clark Nexsen
Collins Engineers Inc.
Cooper Carry Inc.
COWI North America Inc.
Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates
CRB
Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc.
Design Collective Inc.
Dewberry
DLR Group|Sorg|Westlake Reed Leskosky
EBA Engineering Inc.
ECS Mid-Atlantic LLC
Erdman Anthony
EwingCole
GAI Consultants
Gannett Fleming
Gensler
Glavé & Holmes Architecture
Greeley and Hansen
Grimm + Parker Architects
Guidon Design Inc.
GWWO, Inc./Architects
HBK Engineering LLC
HDR
Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc.
Highland Associates Ltd, Architecture, Engineering, Interior Design
HKS Inc.
HNTB Corporation
HOK
Hord Coplan Macht
HW Lochner Inc.
INTEC Group Inc.
Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson Inc.
KCBA Architects Inc.
KCI Technologies Inc.
Kimley-Horn
Kleinfelder
KS Engineers P.C.
Langan
Larson Design Group
Leach Wallace Associates Inc.
Marks, Thomas Architects
Maser Consulting P.A.
McKissick Associates Architects PC
Michael Baker International
Mott MacDonald
Page Southerland Page Inc.
Pennoni
Perkins Eastman
Perkins+Will
PRIME AE Group Inc.
PVE, LLC
Quinn Evans Architects
RETTEW Associates Inc.
RNL Design Inc
RS&H Inc.
SAI Consulting Engineers Inc.
SCHRADERGROUP architecture LLC
SETTY
Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
SmithGroupJJR
Stantec
Stiffler, McGraw & Associates Inc.
STV
SWCA Environmental Consultants
T&M Associates
Terracon Consultants Inc.
The Thrasher Group Inc.
Timmons Group
Traffic Planning and Design Inc.
Vanderweil Engineers
Wallace Montgomery & Associates LLP
WDG Architecture PLLC
Whitman, Requardt and Associates LLP
Whitney Bailey Cox & Magnani LLC
Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates Inc.
Woodard & Curran
Woolpert Inc
WSP
ZGF Architects LLP
