ENR MidAtlantic Releases Preliminary Top Design Firm Rankings

The June 19 issue of ENR MidAtlantic will feature the annual rankings of the region’s Top Designer Firms.

Based on 2016 revenue, the survey shows that the top 10 firms in this year's rankings combined to collect $2.8 billion in total revenue in the region.

Overall, the 107 participating firms from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia reported a total of $4.8 billion of revenue in the region during 2016, an 18.8% increase from last year's ranking. The 83 participating last year reported a total of $4.04 billion of work performed and billed in the region, which represented a 5% bump over the previous year’s total of $3.85 billion.

Want to know which firm posted the highest revenue in the region? You’ll have to read the June issue of ENR MidAtlantic to find out!

The issue will also include overall rankings, breakout charts in various categories and market sectors. In addition to the ranking of the largest firms by revenue, we will also spotlight one of these firms as the Top Design Firm of the Year. That firm will have exhibited a commitment to innovation, sustainability, safety and dedication to their respective community.

Below is an alphabetical list of the firms that will appear on the ranking. Please note that we may not have space in the print magazine to rank all 107 firms, but as always, we will feature the full rankings on our website shortly after publication.

AE Works Ltd.

AECOM

Affiliated Engineers Inc.

AI Engineers Inc.

AKF Group

Alfred Benesch & Company

Arcadis North America

Architecture, Inc.

Arora and Associates, PC

Arup

Atkins North America

Atwell LLC

Ayers Saint Gross

Ballinger

Baskervill

Becker Morgan Group Inc.

Bernardon

Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners LLP

BL Companies Inc.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Brinjac Engineering

Buchart Horn Inc.

Burns & McDonnell

Cardno

CDR Maguire

CHA Consulting Inc.

Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc.

Clark Nexsen

Collins Engineers Inc.

Cooper Carry Inc.

COWI North America Inc.

Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates

CRB

Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc.

Design Collective Inc.

Dewberry

DLR Group|Sorg|Westlake Reed Leskosky

EBA Engineering Inc.

ECS Mid-Atlantic LLC

Erdman Anthony

EwingCole

GAI Consultants

Gannett Fleming

Gensler

Glavé & Holmes Architecture

Greeley and Hansen

Grimm + Parker Architects

Guidon Design Inc.

GWWO, Inc./Architects

HBK Engineering LLC

HDR

Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc.

Highland Associates Ltd, Architecture, Engineering, Interior Design

HKS Inc.

HNTB Corporation

HOK

Hord Coplan Macht

HW Lochner Inc.

INTEC Group Inc.

Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson Inc.

KCBA Architects Inc.

KCI Technologies Inc.

Kimley-Horn

Kleinfelder

KS Engineers P.C.

Langan

Larson Design Group

Leach Wallace Associates Inc.

Marks, Thomas Architects

Maser Consulting P.A.

McKissick Associates Architects PC

Michael Baker International

Mott MacDonald

Page Southerland Page Inc.

Pennoni

Perkins Eastman

Perkins+Will

PRIME AE Group Inc.

PVE, LLC

Quinn Evans Architects

RETTEW Associates Inc.

RNL Design Inc

RS&H Inc.

SAI Consulting Engineers Inc.

SCHRADERGROUP architecture LLC

SETTY

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

SmithGroupJJR

Stantec

Stiffler, McGraw & Associates Inc.

STV

SWCA Environmental Consultants

T&M Associates

Terracon Consultants Inc.

The Thrasher Group Inc.

Timmons Group

Traffic Planning and Design Inc.

Vanderweil Engineers

Wallace Montgomery & Associates LLP

WDG Architecture PLLC

Whitman, Requardt and Associates LLP

Whitney Bailey Cox & Magnani LLC

Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates Inc.

Woodard & Curran

Woolpert Inc

WSP

ZGF Architects LLP