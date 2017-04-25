Five-Alarm Blaze at College Park, Md. Construction Site Leaves $39-Million in Damages

More than 200 emergency responders battled a large fire at a construction site in College Park, Md. on Monday. Causing approximately $39 million in damages, the fire at the wood-framed apartment complex is the largest “suppression effort and the highest fire loss estimate” in the history of the Prince George County, according to fire department officials.

Firefighters responded to the five-alarm blaze at the Fuse 47 project site at approximately 9:35 a.m. on Monday and had it contained by mid afternoon, according to a press release posted on the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS blog.

The developer of the 7-story mixed-use development, Wood Partners, could not be immediately reached for comment. The project at 4700 Berwyn House Rd. is slated to include 250 apartments, retail and a parking garage. The project was scheduled to be completed by July, according to the fire department’s press release.

The fire that "consumed the roof of the city-block-long building” forced the nearby University of Maryland to cancel classes for the day and caused 68 residents of the senior citizens housing facility across the street to relocate. One resident of the facility was transported to a local hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing. A firefighter experienced fatigue and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation while another emergency responder injured an ankle.

While firefighters continued to fight hotspots on Tuesday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

In a statement, acting Prince George County Fire Chief, Benjamin Barksdale, said “The mutual aid response from our neighboring jurisdictions was much needed, appreciated and put to good use. Additionally many jurisdictions from throughout the National Capital Region filled in at our stations ensuring the County remained protected with adequate fire and EMS resources.”