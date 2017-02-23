ENR MidAtlantic Announces Preliminary 2016 Top Construction Starts List

ENR MidAtlantic will publish some of the top 2016 starts in our April issue. The list is based on Dodge Data & Analytics as well other sources, including past ENR issues. Below is a preliminary list of 25 of those top starts listed in alphabetical order from the region, which comprises of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Totaling tens of billions of dollars in construction activity, these projects are each valued at more than $140 million. The preliminary list is subject to change as we gather additional information prior to publishing the rankings.

If you'd like to submit a project for our list please note that it has to have started construction in 2016 and be valued at more than $140 million. Also note that a project start is defined as the beginning of construction activity on the job site, as opposed to just the start of pre-construction or a formal ground-breaking ceremony.

The April ENR MidAtlantic issue will provide additional information about where each of these projects rank, including construction costs and project teams.

300 M NE Street Residential - Retail - Parking (SQUARE 772), District of Columbia

655 New York Ave Office Building/Parking Garage, District of Columbia

A.I. duPont Hospital for Children Infrastructure Master Plan, Wilmington, Del.

Amazon Solar Farm USA East, Oak Hill, Va.

Bayhealth Medical Campus, Milford, Del.

Bryn Mawr Hospital (Expansion/ Renovations), Bryn Mawr, Pa.

Columbia Place Hotels & Multifamily Residential – Pool, District of Columbia

Dominion Resources Natural Gas Fired Power Plant (design/build), Emporia, Va.

Eisenhower East Apartment Development, Alexandria, Va.

Fannie Mae Office Building/Parking Garage (Addition), District of Columbia

Fashion Outlets Philadelphia, Philadelphia

Four Constitution Square Office Building/Parking Garage, District of Columbia

Johnson Controls Shrewsbury Development Center, Shrewsbury, Pa.

Lackawanna Energy Center, Jessup, Pa.

Moxie Freedom Generation Plant or Caithness Moxie Freedom Power Plant, Salem Township, Pa.

NIST Building Modernization, Gaithersburg, Md.

Nova Place, Pittsburgh

Philadelphia Museum of Art (Reno/Expansion) Core Project, Philadelphia

Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Facility (Two Phases), Martinsburg, W. Va.

RagingWire Data Center - VA3, Ashburn, Va.

Sunbury Pipeline (Marcellus & Utica Shale Region), Shamokin Dam Pa.

Tenaska Westmoreland County Generating Station, West Newton, Pa.

The Boro at Tysons-Phase 1 Residential/Retail, Tysons Corner, Va.

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Virginia Southside Project II, Various locations

Washington Adventist Hospital, White Oak, Md.