Jeff Yoders
ENR Midwest Editor and Associate Technology Editor Jeff Yoders has been writing about design and construction innovations for 16 years. He is a two-time Jesse H. Neal award winner and multiple ASBPE winner for his tech coverage. Jeff previously launched Building Design + Construction's building information modeling blog and wrote a geographic information systems column at CE News. He also wrote about materials prices, construction procurement and estimation for MetalMiner.com. He lives in Chicago, the birthplace of the skyscraper, where the pace of innovation never leaves him without a story to chase.

Still Time to Submit for ENR Midwest's Top Specialty Contractors Survey

August 8, 2017
Jeff Yoders
Reprints

ENR’s Midwest Top Specialty Contractor’s survey is still open through August 18.

The Top Specialty Contractors list, published annually, ranks general contractors, both publicly and privately held, based on construction contracting -specific revenue.

Specialty contractors working in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin will be joined this year by those in Iowa, Kentucky, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska as we have expanded our coverage area.

We welcome all specialty contractors working here in the Midwest to take the survey as we want the most accurate representation as possible of the regional market. Please fill out the survey even if you’re not sure of where your work would rank.

