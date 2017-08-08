Still Time to Submit for ENR Midwest's Top Specialty Contractors Survey

ENR’s Midwest Top Specialty Contractor’s survey is still open through August 18.

The Top Specialty Contractors list, published annually, ranks general contractors, both publicly and privately held, based on construction contracting -specific revenue.

Specialty contractors working in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin will be joined this year by those in Iowa, Kentucky, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska as we have expanded our coverage area.

We welcome all specialty contractors working here in the Midwest to take the survey as we want the most accurate representation as possible of the regional market. Please fill out the survey even if you’re not sure of where your work would rank.