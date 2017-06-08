Midwest Top Contractors Survey Reveals Gains, Region Expands

Firms responding to ENR Midwest’s annual Top Contractors survey collectively reported a strong increase in 2016 revenue. The 100 general contractors and construction managers who participated in the Midwest Top Contractors survey reported approximately $34.03 billion in revenue according to a pre-publication review of the data.
ENR Midwest expanded its editorial coverage area this year to include Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Nebraska, which contributed roughly $9 billion to this year’s regional total. Large projects in the expansion states, such as U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, contributed to the strong performance of the region. Still, the nearly $25 billion in revenue that the "old" Midwest contractors reported for the pre-expansion states of Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin was still a healthy increase over last year's total and a sign that Midwest construction markets continue to look healthy.
Looking at the state-by-state revenue totals shows that nearly 26% of this year’s overall total ($9.3 billion) came from Illinois projects, no doubt driven by the robust Chicago construction market. Each Midwest state’s approximate tally, in descending order is: Indiana - $3.6 billion; Ohio - $3.55 billion; Michigan - $3.31 billion; Wisconsin - $3.25 billion; Minnesota - $2.6 billion; Missouri - $1.94 billion; Kentucky – $1.86 billion - Kansas, $1.74 billion; Iowa - $1.66 billion and Nebraska - $1.14 billion.
ENR Midwest’s July print edition will include additional analysis and insight about the results from our latest Top Contractors survey. Until now, here’s an alphabetical list of the firms set to be included on this year’s Top Contractors ranking.
AECOM Construction Services
Alberici-Flintco
Alston Construction
AMES CONSTRUCTION INC
ARCO Construction Companies
Aristeo Constuction Co., Inc.
Austin Commercial
AZCO INC.
Barton Malow Company
Berglund Construction Company
Big-D Construction Corp
BMWC Constructors
Bowen Engineering Corporation
Brahma Group, Inc.
Branco Enterprises, Inc
Brinkmann Constructors
BSI Constructors
Bulley & Andrews
C D Smith Construction
Clark Group
Clune Construction Company
CR Meyer
CRB Builders, LLC
Donley's, Inc.
Duke Construction
Dunbar Mechanical, Inc.
EDGERTON CONTRACTORS, INC.
F.H. Paschen
Garney Holding Company
Gilbane Building Company
Granger Construction Company
Gray Construction
Graycor
H.J. Martin and Son, Inc.
Hunzinger Construction Company
IHC Construction Companies, LLC
James McHugh Construction Co.
JE Dunn Construction Group
Kiewit Corporation
Kokosing, Inc.
Kraemer North America LLC
Kraus-Anderson
Larson-Danielson Construction
Lendlease
Leopardo Companies, Inc.
LINDBLAD CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF JOLIET, INC
Martin K Eby Construction Co Inc
MC Industrial, Inc.
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
McShane Construction Company
Messer Construction Co.
Meyer Najem Construction
Miron Construction Co., Inc.
Mortenson Construction
MOSSER CONSTRUCTION, INC.
Murray Company
MW Builders, Inc.
O'Neil Industries, Inc./W.E. O'Neil Construction Company
O'SHEA BUILDERS
PARIC Corporation
PCL Construction Services, Inc.
Peak Construction Corporation
Pepper Construction Group
Poettker Construction Company
Power Construction Company, LLC
Primoris Services Corporation
River City Construction, LLC
Robinson Construction Company
Rockford Construction
Ryan Companies US, Inc.
S. M. Wilson & Co.
Shiel Sexton Company, Inc.
Skanska
SPENCE BROTHERS
Summit Design + Build, LLC
Superior Construction Co., Inc.
The Boldt Company
The FaverGray Company
The Korte Company
The Weitz Company
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Tonn and Blank Construction, LLC.
Tri-North Builders, Inc.
Turner Construction Company
VCC Construction
VJS Construction Services, Inc.
Walbridge
Walsh Construction Company
Weis Builders Inc
Wight & Company
Zachry Group
Recent Comments
Missed Project