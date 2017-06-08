Midwest Top Contractors Survey Reveals Gains, Region Expands

Firms responding to ENR Midwest’s annual Top Contractors survey collectively reported a strong increase in 2016 revenue. The 100 general contractors and construction managers who participated in the Midwest Top Contractors survey reported approximately $34.03 billion in revenue according to a pre-publication review of the data.

ENR Midwest expanded its editorial coverage area this year to include Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Nebraska, which contributed roughly $9 billion to this year’s regional total. Large projects in the expansion states, such as U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, contributed to the strong performance of the region. Still, the nearly $25 billion in revenue that the "old" Midwest contractors reported for the pre-expansion states of Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin was still a healthy increase over last year's total and a sign that Midwest construction markets continue to look healthy.

Looking at the state-by-state revenue totals shows that nearly 26% of this year’s overall total ($9.3 billion) came from Illinois projects, no doubt driven by the robust Chicago construction market. Each Midwest state’s approximate tally, in descending order is: Indiana - $3.6 billion; Ohio - $3.55 billion; Michigan - $3.31 billion; Wisconsin - $3.25 billion; Minnesota - $2.6 billion; Missouri - $1.94 billion; Kentucky – $1.86 billion - Kansas, $1.74 billion; Iowa - $1.66 billion and Nebraska - $1.14 billion.

ENR Midwest’s July print edition will include additional analysis and insight about the results from our latest Top Contractors survey. Until now, here’s an alphabetical list of the firms set to be included on this year’s Top Contractors ranking.

AECOM Construction Services

Alberici-Flintco

Alston Construction

AMES CONSTRUCTION INC

ARCO Construction Companies

Aristeo Constuction Co., Inc.

Austin Commercial

AZCO INC.

Barton Malow Company

Berglund Construction Company

Big-D Construction Corp

BMWC Constructors

Bowen Engineering Corporation

Brahma Group, Inc.

Branco Enterprises, Inc

Brinkmann Constructors

BSI Constructors

Bulley & Andrews

C D Smith Construction

Clark Group

Clune Construction Company

CR Meyer

CRB Builders, LLC

Donley's, Inc.

Duke Construction

Dunbar Mechanical, Inc.

EDGERTON CONTRACTORS, INC.

F.H. Paschen

Garney Holding Company

Gilbane Building Company

Granger Construction Company

Gray Construction

Graycor

H.J. Martin and Son, Inc.

Hunzinger Construction Company

IHC Construction Companies, LLC

James McHugh Construction Co.

JE Dunn Construction Group

Kiewit Corporation

Kokosing, Inc.

Kraemer North America LLC

Kraus-Anderson

Larson-Danielson Construction

Lendlease

Leopardo Companies, Inc.

LINDBLAD CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF JOLIET, INC

Martin K Eby Construction Co Inc

MC Industrial, Inc.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

McShane Construction Company

Messer Construction Co.

Meyer Najem Construction

Miron Construction Co., Inc.

Mortenson Construction

MOSSER CONSTRUCTION, INC.

Murray Company

MW Builders, Inc.

O'Neil Industries, Inc./W.E. O'Neil Construction Company

O'SHEA BUILDERS

PARIC Corporation

PCL Construction Services, Inc.

Peak Construction Corporation

Pepper Construction Group

Poettker Construction Company

Power Construction Company, LLC

Primoris Services Corporation

River City Construction, LLC

Robinson Construction Company

Rockford Construction

Ryan Companies US, Inc.

S. M. Wilson & Co.

Shiel Sexton Company, Inc.

Skanska

SPENCE BROTHERS

Summit Design + Build, LLC

Superior Construction Co., Inc.

The Boldt Company

The FaverGray Company

The Korte Company

The Weitz Company

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Tonn and Blank Construction, LLC.

Tri-North Builders, Inc.

Turner Construction Company

VCC Construction

VJS Construction Services, Inc.

Walbridge

Walsh Construction Company

Weis Builders Inc

Wight & Company

Zachry Group