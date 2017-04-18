Ghafari Associates Named Midwest Design Firm of the Year

After reviewing the information that engineering and architectural firms submitted to ENR Midwest’s annual Top Design Firms survey, and researching potential candidates, the editors of ENR have named Ghafari Associates as its Design Firm of the Year.

In this most recent survey—previewed last month—Ghafari reported $94.2 million in 2016 Midwest revenue, up roughly 20% from the $78.5 million the firm reported in last year’s survey. (It should be noted that while ENR Midwest expanded its editorial coverage area in 2017, Ghafari’s revenue growth was not a result of that expansion. Instead, all of the firm’s 2016 Midwest revenue came from the publication’s traditional geographic territory of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin. The firm did not report any revenue from the newly added states of Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Nebraska.)

Much of Ghafari’s Midwest revenue came from manufacturing projects, with the firm reporting approximately $58 million from this sector. While automotive clients provide the Dearborn, Mich., firm with considerable business, its portfolio of projects is diverse. Recent Midwest region projects include the Jesse White Community Center and Field House in Chicago; the Hills + Dales General Hospital Expansion and Modernization in Cass City, Mich.; the College for Creative Studies Taubman Center Renovation in Detroit; and the GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant Expansion in Delta Township, Mich. The firm also is involved with projects in Saudi Arabia and India.

ENR Midwest will provide readers with more insights on Ghafari Associates in its upcoming May 15-22 edition.