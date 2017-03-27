ENR Midwest Previews Expanded Top Design Firms Ranking

In 2017, ENR Midwest undertook a sizeable expansion of its editorial coverage area. In addition to the publication’s traditional geographic territory of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin, we’ve added the states of Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Nebraska. Throughout the year, the impact of this editorial expansion will be reflected in each of ENR Midwest’s annual rankings of regional “Top” firms. And that starts with our Top Design Firms ranking, which publishes in May.

First, the number of firms responding to ENR Midwest’s Top Design Firms survey expanded noticeably, with nearly 110 participating this year, versus the roughly 85 that took part in the ranking a year ago. This year, Midwest engineering and architectural firms collectively reported nearly $4.8 billion in 2016 design revenue during 2016 from the expanded region. Of that total, just under $3.8 billion came from projects located in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin. Revenue from projects in the “expansion” states of Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Nebraska tallied roughly $983.8 million.

Following is a ranking of ENR Midwest states, in descending order: Illinois – $1.1 billion; Ohio – $832.8 million; Michigan — $596.1 million; Indiana – $451.7 million; Wisconsin – $383.2 million; Missouri – $379.7 million; Minnesota – $370.8 million; Kentucky – $196.8 million; Kansas — $177.4 million; Nebraska – $128.3 million; and Iowa — $110.5 million.

ENR Midwest’s Top Design Firms ranking will appear in print in May, along with further analysis and perspective. For now, here’s an alphabetical list of this year’s survey respondents.

