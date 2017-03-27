ENR Midwest Previews Expanded Top Design Firms Ranking

In 2017, ENR Midwest undertook a sizeable expansion of its editorial coverage area. In addition to the publication’s traditional geographic territory of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin, we’ve added the states of Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Nebraska. Throughout the year, the impact of this editorial expansion will be reflected in each of ENR Midwest’s annual rankings of regional “Top” firms. And that starts with our Top Design Firms ranking, which publishes in May.
First, the number of firms responding to ENR Midwest’s Top Design Firms survey expanded noticeably, with nearly 110 participating this year, versus the roughly 85 that took part in the ranking a year ago. This year, Midwest engineering and architectural firms collectively reported nearly $4.8 billion in 2016 design revenue during 2016 from the expanded region. Of that total, just under $3.8 billion came from projects located in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin. Revenue from projects in the “expansion” states of Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Nebraska tallied roughly $983.8 million.
Following is a ranking of ENR Midwest states, in descending order: Illinois – $1.1 billion; Ohio – $832.8 million; Michigan — $596.1 million; Indiana – $451.7 million; Wisconsin – $383.2 million; Missouri – $379.7 million; Minnesota – $370.8 million; Kentucky – $196.8 million; Kansas — $177.4 million; Nebraska – $128.3 million; and Iowa — $110.5 million.
ENR Midwest’s Top Design Firms ranking will appear in print in May, along with further analysis and perspective. For now, here’s an alphabetical list of this year’s survey respondents.
AECOM
Affiliated Engineers, Inc.
Alfred Benesch & Company
American Structurepoint
Anderson Mikos Architects ltd.
Arcadis North America
Arup
Atkins North America
Atwell, LLC
Ayers Saint Gross
Ayres Associates Inc
AZTEC Engineering Group, Inc
Bailey Edward Design, Inc.
Beam, Longest and Neff, LLC
Browning Day Mullins Dierdorf
BSA LifeStructures
Burns & McDonnell
C.M. Architecture, PA
Cardno
Carollo Engineers, Inc.
Chemical & Industrial Engineering, Inc
Chipman Design Architecture
Clark Dietz, Inc.
Collins Engineers, Inc.
COWI North America, Inc.
CRB
Dewberry
DLA Architects, Ltd.
DLR Group
DLZ Corporation
Donohue & Associates, Inc.
Electrical Consultants, Inc.
EMH&T
ESD - Environmental Systems Design, Inc.
Fanning/Howey Associates, Inc.
Farnsworth Group, Inc.
GAI Consultants
Gensler
Geotechnology, Inc.
Ghafari Associates, LLC
Goettsch Partners
GRAEF
Gray Design Group Inc.
Greeley and Hansen
GRW Engineers, Inc.
Guidon Design Inc.
Hanson Professional Services Inc.
Hastings+Chivetta Architects
HBK Engineering, LLC
Hixson Architecture & Engineering
HKS, Inc.
HNTB Corporation
HOK
Hord Coplan Macht
IMEG/KJWW/TGG
Jencen Architecture
Kimley-Horn
KZF Design
Lawrence Group
Legat Architects, Inc.
LJB Inc.
Main Architecture
Manhard Consulting
McMahon Associates, Inc.
Mead & Hunt, Inc.
Michael Baker International
Middough Inc.
Mott MacDonald
OHM Advisors
Patrick Engineering Inc.
Perkins Eastman
Perkins+Will
PRIME AE Group, Inc.
Primera Engineers, Ltd.
RATIO Architects, Inc.
Resource International, Inc.
Ross & Baruzzini
Schmidt Associates
Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Incorporated
SHP Leading Design
Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
SME
SmithGroupJJR
Solomon Cordwell Buenz
Stanley Consultants
Stantec
STR Partners LLC
Strand Associates, Inc.
STV Surveying And Mapping, LLC
SWCA Environmental Consultants
T&M Associates
Terracon Consultants, Inc.
The jdi group, Inc.
The Korte Company
The Mannik & Smith Group, Inc.
ThermalTech Engineering, Inc.
TMP Architecture, Inc.
Tower Pinkster
Titus Associates
TranSystems
Vocon
Wight & Company
Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers and Architects
Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc.
Woodard & Curran
Woolpert Inc.
WSP
Zachry Group
Zimmerman Architectural Studios, Inc.