Industrial Leads for the Week of October 16, 2017

Alabama Conecuh Ridge Distillery LLC is planning to construct a whiskey distillery and bottling facility in Troy. The project scope includes design and construction of building space as well as purchase and installation of stainless-steel piping and fermentation tanks and barrel-storage, blending, filling, flow-control and bottling equipment. Selection of a design and construction firm is expected in the first or second quarter of 2018. The estimated EPC cost is $13.5 million. Conecuh Ridge Distillery LLC, 1403 Slocum St., Dallas, Texas 75207. IR#AL170906.

California Fall River Resource Conservation District is planning to construct a biomass gasification facility near Burney. The Burney-Hat Creek Bioenergy Project scope includes construction of building space and equipment foundations; purchase and erection of structural steel; installation of a gasification system; and purchase and installation of biomass receiving, conveying and processing equipment, gas cooling and purification systems, an engine and generator set, transformers and switchgear. The facility will have the capacity to process 22,000 to 24,000 tons of forest biomass per year and generate 2.8 MW. West Biofuels LLC has been selected to design and supply the gasification system. Hat Creek Construction & Materials Inc. is the project developer and will manage construction in-house. Fall River Resource Conservation District, 44327 Highway 299 E., McArthur, 96056. IR#CA170907.

Colorado Haselden Construction has started to build a food innovation center on the campus of Colorado State University, in Fort Collins. The project scope includes construction of a 38,000-sq-ft building with a cattle and poultry processing facility as well as a cafe and auditorium; and purchase and installation of refrigeration, food-processing, cooking and packaging equipment. Colorado State University, 6030 Campus Delivery, Fort Collins, 80523. IR#CO170704.

New York Moog Inc. is planning to expand its space propulsion manufacturing and testing facility in Wheatfield. The project scope includes construction of 87,000 sq ft of building space, including vacuum test chambers, and purchase and installation of an air-compressor system and fabrication, machining and welding equipment. A phased construction schedule is being developed. The facility is expected to be operational in December 2021. The expansion will increase capacity to design, manufacture and test propulsion systems for satellites and launch vehicles for the commercial and military markets. The estimated EPC cost is $25 million. Moog Inc., 6686 Walmore Rd., Niagara Falls, 14304. IR#NY170712.

Tennessee Gränges Americas Inc., in a joint venture with Japan-based Mitsubishi Aluminum Co. Ltd., is planning to construct an aluminum rolling mill. The project scope includes design and construction of building space and equipment foundations; purchase and erection of structural steel; and purchase and installation of continuous casters, cold-rolling mills, preheat and annealing furnaces, slitters, an air-compressor system, overhead cranes and conveyors. Construction is expected to begin in 2018, pending site selection. The JV will use the plant to produce aluminum materials for brazed auto­motive heat exchangers. Gränges is also planning to expand its rolling mill in Huntingdon, Tenn. Gränges Americas Inc., 400 Bill Brooks Dr., Huntingdon, 38344. IR#TN170911.

Texas A joint venture of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Navigator Holdings Ltd. is planning to construct an ethylene terminal at Enterprise’s Morgan’s Point complex on the Houston Ship Channel in La Porte. The project scope includes construction of equipment foundations and spill-containment systems; fabrication and erection of storage tanks; and purchase and installation of marine-vessel-loading, metering, flow-control, vapor-recovery and fire-suppression equipment. Navigator Holdings Ltd., based in England, will operate a fleet of ethylene-capable marine vessels. Enterprise Products Partners L.P., P.O. Box 4324, Houston, 77210. IR#TX170705.

Vermont Barry Callebaut USA LLC is planning to expand its chocolate processing facility in Saint Albans. The project scope includes construction of a 30,000-sq-ft building expansion and an unloading facility as well as purchase and installation of stainless-steel tanks and piping, conveyors, processing and packaging equipment. Cross Consulting Engineers P.C., based in Saint Albans, is providing civil engineering services. Barry Callebaut uses the plant to produce cocoa and chocolate products for the food manufacturing industry and professional artisans and chefs. Barry Callebaut USA LLC, 600 West Chicago Ave., Chicago, Ill. 60653. IR#VT170901.

Washington U.S. Oil & Refining Co. is planning to construct a biofuels plant on its 139-acre, crude-oil refinery and marine terminal site in Tacoma. The project scope has not been developed yet but likely will include construction of equipment foundations and connector pipelines; fabrication and erection of fuel-storage tanks; purchase and erection of structural steel; and purchase and installation of feedstock unloading and handling equipment, reactors, columns, and filtration, purification, fuel separation and loading equipment. The company now is evaluating process technology firms for the job. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2018. U.S. Oil & Refining will use the plant to produce ethanol, biodiesel and biojet fuel. U.S. Oil & Refining Co., P.O. Box 2255, Tacoma, 98401. IR#WA170904.

