Pulse: Project News for the Week of October 16, 2017

Planning

Kentucky The Commonwealth of Kentucky is planning to construct a 100,000- to 200,000-sq-ft facility dedicated to the agribusiness and livestock industries. This project will include stabling for the World Championship Horse Show that was lost with Cardinal Stadium. It will include the demolition and removal of Cardinal Stadium and replacement of necessary infrastructure items that traverse through the stadium. Demolition will include asbestos and lead-paint remediation. The project is valued at $50 million. Commonwealth of Kentucky, Dept. of Facilities Management, 403 Wapping St., Frankfort, 40601. DR#15-00601042.

Mississippi Mississippi Coast Entertainment LP is planning to construct the Golden Harbor Casino & Hotel, at the Gulfport small-craft harbor. The project will include a casino, a 300-room high-rise hotel, a parking garage and an outdoor pool with a shark tank on a 10.7-acre site on the west side of the public harbor. The project is valued at $140 million. Mississippi Coast Entertainment LP, 620 Herndon Pkwy., Herndon, Va. 20170. DR#16-00432482.

Missouri The City of Hannibal, along with Belmont Development Co. and Hill Tide Partners, is planning to convert the former St. Elizabeth Hospital into apartments for senior residents. The three-story, 124,872-sq-ft building is located at 109 Virginia St. The conversion will result in 55 apartments, a common gathering space, a kitchen area, a library and media area, an exercise room, an outdoor gazebo and garden, and an office space. The project has been valued at between $9.5 million and $10 million. City of Hannibal, 320 Broadway, Hannibal, 63401. DR#17-00773297.

Montana The City of Billings is planning to expand its airport terminal at the Billings Logan International Airport. The project will relocate and enlarge the screening area, concourse, hold-room areas, concession areas and restrooms. Also, the project will add more open spaces and windows for a more open feel. The project is valued at $45 million. City of Billings, 210 North 27th St., Billings, 59101. DR#17-00760054.

North Carolina Trask Land Co. is planning to develop Blake Farm Apartments, a 300-unit complex near the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Sidbury Road in Wilmington. The project has been valued at between $15 million and $25 million. Trask Land Co., Attn: Raiford Trask III, Managing Partner, 1202 Eastwood Rd., Wilmington, 28403. DR#14-00477435.

Oklahoma Harvest Creek Villas LP is planning to develop Harvest Creek Villas, a 44-unit affordable-housing complex. It will consist of 23 single-story buildings, containing eight one-bedroom units and 36 two-bedroom units. Arzon Housing Corp. has been selected as the general contractor. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Harvest Creek Villas LP, Attn: Jim Rice, Project Manager, 1401 S. Main St., Stillwater, 74074. DR#15-00522097.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Hawaii Sea Engineering Inc., as design-builder, has started carrying out repairs to the Kewalo Basin Harbor, in Honolulu. The work involves demolition and removal of all existing submerged structures, including Docks A, B, C and D, the commercial vessel slips adjacent to Ala Moana Boulevard and the Makai Wharf slips. It also includes construction of 250 slips, ranging from 35 ft to 120 in length; reconstruction of the Front Row (Mauka Wharf) slips, with reconfigured lengths and widths; construction of two new finger docks, extending from the Fisherman’s Wharf loading dock and meant for small to medium-sized commercial vessels; construction of a single jetty dock at the Makai end of the Fisherman’s Wharf loading dock; and construction of a fueling dock and installation of an associated fuel tank. The project is valued at $26 million. Sea Engineering Inc., 863 N. Nimitz Hwy., Honolulu, 96817. DR#10-00511973.

Nebraska Interstate Highway Construction Inc. has started work on a bridge widening and pavement replacement project on Interstate 80, from the Wyoming state line to Bushnell. Construction is expected to be completed by May 2020. The project is valued at $40 million. Interstate Highway Construction Inc., P.O. Box 4356, Englewood, Colo. 80155. DR#12-00570941.



Bid, Proposal Dates

New Jersey 11/2 New Jersey Transit is seeking design-build bidders to reconstruct the Elizabeth Intermodal Station. The work will entail the design, fabrication, construction, testing and commissioning of new platforms and associated station buildings at the station, located on the Northeast Corridor Line. Reconstruction of the passenger platforms and station building will include new elevators and stairs, ticket and operational office space, and retail space. The project has been valued at $55 million. New Jersey Transit, Attn: Maggie Sotolongo, Senior Contract Specialist, One Penn Plaza East, Newark, 07105. DR#15-00566815.

Washington 12/22 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking bidders to construct a new fish passage facility, near the Mud Mountain Dam in Enumclaw. The existing fish passage barrier structure is being replaced because its current condition is a known threat to the reliability of fish passage. The project is valued at between $25 million and $100 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Monique Paano, Contract Specialist, 4735 E. Marginal Way South, Seattle, 98134. DR#16-00670218.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com.