Texas & Louisiana People: Construction business updates for 10/16

American Constructors has named Marty Burger as CEO. He joined the firm in 1983 as a field superintendent.The organization has also named Joe Charlton as chief operating officer.



Austin Industries has promoted Joe McLaughlin to chief financial officer. He has more than 23 years of financial and accounting experience, 15 with Austin.



Woodward Design+Build has hired Sean Tynan as the firm’s new chief financial officer. Tynan previously served as CFO of Intralox LLC.



Steven Miller has joined Halff Associates Inc. as vice president and transportation practice leader. He is based in the firm’s Austin office. Meanwhile, John Kluber has joined Halff’s Richardson office as vice president and director of MEP, North Texas. Van Short has joined the firm as transportation team leader in the Austin office.



Manhattan Construction Co. has promoted Jason Fuller to vice president of the Houston region. He has been part of Manhattan’s Houston team for 16 years and was previously project director.



Mark Phillips has joined Sentry Control Systems as vice president, Texas region. He joins Sentry from TIBA Parking Systems.



Saud Memon has joined HNTB Corp. as program manager and associate vice president, based in the firm’s Houston office.



Kirk Madison has rejoined DLR Group’s Houston office as K-12 education client leader and principal. Madison worked at DLR Group from 2002–2015, serving K-12 and higher education clients.



Bartlett Cocke General Contractors has promoted several employees: Wright Wood was promoted to chief estimator for the Central Texas office in Austin. Glenn McGovern has been promoted to chief estimator for the company’s South Texas region, based in San Antonio. Greg Liggin has been promoted to chief estimator for BCGC’s East Texas region, located in Houston. Bill Brady has been promoted to chief estimator for BCGC’s North Texas region, based in Fort Worth.



HOK has named Randy Taylor as a regional leader of science and technology for its Texas practice. Taylor joined HOK in 2012. He has more than 30 years of design experience.

Gensler has made the following staff changes: Trish Donnally has joined the firm’s Austin office as south central regional public relations director. Donnally spent the last seven years as director of public relations at ForrestPerkins. Cindy Simpson, principal and co-managing director of Gensler’s Dallas office, has been elected to the firm’s board beginning in January 2018.



Harold Thompson is the new managing principal of HDR’s Dallas architecture studio. Before joining HDR, Thompson was a senior vice president and managing director for CallisonRTKL in the Middle East.



The University of Texas at Arlington has appointed Michael Fairchild as undergraduate adviser for its new construction management program. Fairchild has been teaching at UTA as an adjunct professor in civil engineering since 2009. He has 40 years of experience in architecture, development and construction.