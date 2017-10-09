Southwest Construction NewsSouthwestRegions

Arizona State University football stadium rebuilding gets bigger, more expensive

SunDevilStadium_.jpg
Sun Devil Stadium construction is currently on hold for the 2017 football season but will begin again the day after the season concludes. Image courtesy Sundt Construction.
October 9, 2017
John Guzzon and Karen Weil
The Arizona Board of Regents approved yet another increase in the budget for the rebuilding of Arizona State University’s football stadium. Originally projected to cost $225 million, the addition of a student athletic building and the discovery of buried debris from previous construction raised costs to $268 million in June 2016. The board approved costs to $307 million last week that will increase the scope of the project to include an indoor, fourth level on the east side. Construction is now scheduled to be complete in late summer 2019. The project is being financed through private donations, development fees from other university parcels, tickets and sponsorships. The stadium was originally built in 1958.
