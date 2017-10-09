Recovery, Resilience Are Focus in Harvey’s Wake

As residents across Houston continue to clean up following Hurricane Harvey, leaders at the local, state and national levels are looking to next steps that will enhance the region’s hurricane and flood resiliency.

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, local construction and design firms prioritized the safety and well-being of their employees before assessing the impact on projects.

Having ridden out 15 hurricanes and tropical storms along the Gulf Coast since 1994, teams at Yates Construction began preparing for the storm days before Harvey’s landfall on Aug. 25.

“Fortunately, all of our employees and their families were safe, but a few had their worlds turned upside down and were displaced for a few weeks,” says Randy Powell, senior vice president at Yates.

Yates’ jobsites in Gregory, Corpus Christi and Houston suffered only minor damage, and within a week after the storm, teams were back on site, thanks to pre-storm preparations.

“Yates’ local hurricane response team immediately mobilized to assess damage and assist a private manufacturing client in Victoria,” Powell says. “We completed a safety and damage assessment and began recovery efforts. What followed were 12-hour days, seven days per week, until we successfully mitigated the water damage.”

When Harvey flooded Houston’s Northeast Water Purification Plant, emergency response efforts helped keep the plant online, despite parts of it being under water. AECOM, lead engineer and emergency coordinator to the city, guided recovery and operation of Houston’s water and wastewater infrastructure.

The firm oversaw the task of pumping out City Hall and other city facilities that had been inundated by the flood. AECOM also led the immediate recovery and emergency damage assessment of city water and wastewater facilities, including treatment plants and pump stations.



Project Impacts

“All of our projects in the Houston area were impacted to some extent,” says Gilbane Building Co.’s senior vice president Dan Gilbane. “We had one project in the downtown area that took on significant water and was out of service for about a week.”

Gilbane has a safety plan for each project, all of which include storm response, particularly as it relates to hurricanes, he says.

In Corpus Christi, south of where Harvey made landfall, McCarthy Building Cos. is working on a $270-million hospital expansion for CHRISTUS Spohn, which also made it through the storm intact.

“We had two tower cranes up there next to the tower that we’re building that was nearly topped out at the time,” explains Ben Johanneman, vice president of operations. “We were able to get our tower cranes tied back to the new structure and reinforced them, and they withstood hurricane force winds just fine.”

A “ride-out team” comprised of about 15 salaried and craft employees stayed on site for two nights during the storm to help with potential problems. The team ended up helping with hospital functions more than anything associated with the project, Johanneman says.

A critical factor in the short- and long-term recovery is the demand for construction labor and materials and its impact on the industry as a whole.

“Prior to both of these storms hitting, the market was already busy,” Powell says. “So far, our subcontractors, suppliers and vendors have been able to meet the demand for initial repair products after the storms, but now it’s a wait-and-see approach as it relates to material prices,” which have increased three to six months after major storms in the past. But with Harvey and Irma arriving back to back, materials-price escalation has become even more of a concern.

The consensus among local firms is that while Harvey was a catastrophic storm for southeastern Texas, the flooding had more consequences on the residential side than on major commercial projects.

In early September, Congress passed a $15-billion federal-aid bill for Houston to help with recovery costs.

But infrastructure improvement funding isn’t on the way yet. “In the aftermath of Katrina, the federal government appropriated $16 billion for additional flood control structures. They were massive civil works projects that were delivered very quickly,” notes John Basilica, Gulf Coast district leader at HNTB. “The Harvey experience is the closest thing in my professional judgement to Katrina. Levies broke in New Orleans, and roads were under water for over 50 days. Harvey sat on top of the coastline with five days of continuous rain.”

Effects of that type of flooding on infrastructure are significant, and much of it is latent because it affects the road base, Basilica says.

On the west side of Houston, a segment of the Sam Houston Tollway south of Interstate-10 was submerged under nearly 15 ft of water for a week, and pressure from the water heaved five lanes of pavement.

“In the end, the effects of the hurricane and our collective efforts to mitigate its damages will result in a multimillion dollar impact to our business,” says Tim Creson, president and CEO of Webber LLC, which has helped with roadway repairs across the city. “But I’m proud of the fact that we took care of our clients and employees in these trying times.”

The focus right now is recovery, as agencies are developing procurements, Basilica says.

No major infrastructure improvements to help with storm surge or to mitigate flood risks have been put in place since Hurricane Ike struck in 2008. Houstonians endured the catastrophic Memorial Day Flood in 2015, followed by the Tax Day Floods in 2016, but no projects were approved in the aftermath of those storms.

The Houston-Galveston region has been and will continue to be vulnerable to the joint flood hazards that come with tropical cyclones near the Gulf Coast, explains Jacob Torres, senior project engineer with Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam. The firm is working with Rice University’s Severe Storm Prediction, Education and Evacuation From Disasters (SSPEED) Center.

“The question is not will this happen again, but when will this happen again,” Torres says.

In the weeks following Harvey, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner voiced his support of the Coastal Spine, or Ike Dike. The measure was conceived in 2009 to protect the Houston-Galveston area from storm surge. The 70-mile, 17-ft-high coastal barrier would cost an estimated $4 billion to $8 billion, but there are no plans to build it. Texas General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush asked the White House for $15 billion to build the system in April. No response yet, the GLO says.

Researchers at the SSPEED Center have proposed the Mid-Bay Strategy (MBS), which incorporates multiple levels of defense, such as structural barrier systems placed across major tidal inlets and barrier islands, and could work in tandem with the Coastal Spine.

“Modeling of the MBS has shown the Houston Ship Channel and the highly populated west Galveston Bay can be protected from hurricane storm surge, while the immediate upstream portion of the protected MBS side can behave as a retention pond for storing hurricane rainfall runoff,” Torres explains.

Projects under the MBS scope would cost about $3 billion, but construction is at least five years out.

Fortunately, Harvey didn’t carry storm surge with it, but if it had, “there could have been some real devastation in the ship channel,” said Andy Icken, chief development officer, city of Houston, speaking at a Sept. 28 ICEX Export & Investment Infrastructure Seminar.

“Given the economic impact of the ship channel itself and all the industries there, [this is] a national issue, and we’re taking that to Washington,” Icken says.

Since Houston has several bayou systems draining much of the county toward Galveston Bay, “you don’t want to make things worse by protecting [the area] from surge and not considering the rainfall component tropical cyclones can introduce,” Torres adds. “[We need] more comprehensive regional protection, which is what led the SSPEED Center to propose the MBS.”

As ideas like the Coastal Spine and MBS gain more momentum, so too are others across the city, such as the concept of a third reservoir in the northwest part of Houston. That would help supplement the existing Addicks and Barker reservoirs. Bayou improvement projects also have been discussed.

Damage maps show that along Sims Bayou there was almost no damage. “That was a $500-million project done 20 years ago, [and it] kept that bayou in the banks,” Icken says. “I would expect over the next year or two, you’re going to see a whole lot more emphasis on what is needed and speeding up ongoing processes.”