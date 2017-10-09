Texas & Louisiana City Scoop: Construction Starts in Tulsa, Okla.

City Grill

Jonathan Crump

President at AIA Eastern Oklahoma; Design Director

Dewberry

The design and construction industry in eastern Oklahoma remains strong and will continue to grow, Crump says. He points to statistics from the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce that show that since 2008, downtown Tulsa has attracted nearly $1 billion in private and public investment in project starts, deals under construction or completions.

“The soon-to-be-completed, $450-million Gathering Place park is already generating development within adjoining retail and residential districts and is expected to become a national destination attraction when completed,” he adds.

The newly renamed Tulsa Arts District is now a hub of construction activity for retail, entertainment and office space, Crump notes.

“A recent initiative is focusing on the southeastern corner of downtown,” he explains. “A neighborhood that is currently a sea of parking created during the 1970s urban renewal has organized as the Cathedral District, focusing on five historic churches that remain and building upon the success of several recently occupied warehouse renovations that were spared from the wrecking ball.”