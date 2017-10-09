On the Scene: Texas & Louisiana Industry Events for October 2017

As part of the dock construction for Bunge North America’s new grain ship-loading system in Destrehan, La., a Boh Bros. Construction Co. pile-driving crew places one of six 96-in.-dia monopile breasting dolphins. It would later be equipped with high-capacity bollards and fender systems to support the massive ships that dock there. In addition to the marine-pile-supported concrete dock system, the project included a pile-supported conveyor transfer system. Once completed, the new system will improve the facility’s export productivity and capacity.



Ryan Gootee General Contractors recently partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Louisiana and conducted a two-week food, supply and monetary drive at the firm’s office for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The firm raised $3,256, which buys 9,768 meals and 3,213 pounds of food and disaster supplies. Several local companies also contributed to the effort.



Chad Yount, senior project manager with the Sundt-Davila joint venture, leads Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and county staff on a tour of the San Pedro Creek Improvements Project on July 28. The project, managed by the San Antonio River Authority and funded by Bexar County in coordination with the city of San Antonio, will restore the concrete-lined drainage ditch into a natural-creek habitat and culture park. The Sundt-Davila team will complete the first segment of the creek by May as part of the city’s Tricentennial Celebration.