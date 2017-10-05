Why Safety Certification - What Transportation Professionals Need to Know

Nearly 50,000 people die or are injured in and around U.S. transportation infrastructure construction projects each year, according to Federal Highway Administration data. The cost of these tragic incidences—to families and employers—is staggering.

Top transportation construction industry executives and safety professionals decided that status quo safety performance was no longer acceptable.

In 2016, they launched the groundbreaking Safety Certification for Transportation Project Professionals™ (SCTPP) (link to www.puttingsafetyfirst.org) program to significantly reduce—or ideally eliminate—these fatalities and injuries. Its vision is clear:

“To ensure the safety and well-being of construction workers, motorists, truck drivers, pedestrians and their families by making transportation project sites worldwide zero-incident zones.”

It is designed to meet the rigorous protocols required for accreditation by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

Earning the SCTPP credential shows employers and peers that certified individuals have the professional core competencies necessary to identify common hazards found on transportation projects and correct them—whether during planning, design or onsite personnel management—and thus prevent incidents that could result in deaths or injuries.

In the end, the more trained eyes on transportation project sites, the safer those sites will be. It can also mean fewer fatalities and injuries, fewer insurance claims and lower insurance premiums, and increased productivity.

Industry-Led Program

An independent Certification Commission, co-chaired by David Walls, president & CEO of Austin Industries, based in Dallas, Texas; and Ross Myers, chairman & CEO of Allan Myers, based in Worcester, Pennsylvania, was established to guide the implementation of the program. Commissioners provide leadership, governance and ongoing oversight.

Joining Walls and Myers as SCTPP commissioners are top leaders from the transportation project planning, design and materials sectors, government, organized labor, and the trucking and insurance industries. They are:

Former Deputy Secretary of the U.S. DOT Victor Mendez

Ash Grove CEO Randy Vance

Texas DOT Transportation Operations Business Advisor Jerral Wyer

Laborers’ International Union of North America Training & Education Fund National Apprentice Director James Urtz

Cargo Transporters Director of Safety Jerry Waddell

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group Technical Director of Risk Control Services Don Tolbert

Ex-officio, non-voting members of the commission include:

Zachry Corporation CEO David Zachry

Astec Industries Executive Vice President & COO Rick Dorris

HNTB Executive Vice President Paul Yarossi

ARTBA President & CEO Pete Ruane

ARTBA Executive Vice President & COO Bill Toohey

Top safety leaders—known as Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)—developed the program, identifying the target audience and core competencies to be tested and creating the exam questions.

They included representatives from these leading industry firms:

Zachry Construction

Lane Construction

Granite Construction

Kiewit Infrastructure Group

Oldcastle Materials

Vecellio Group

Barriere Construction

Superior Construction

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Arch Insurance Group

Laborers’ Health & Safety Fund of North America

Texas Department of Transportation

National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH)

Virginia Tech

The Center for Construction Research & Training, Plastic Safety Systems

InVia Pavement Technologies

Mobile Barriers

