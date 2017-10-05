Why Certification Standards Matter

Many associations and other groups offer a wide variety of training and credentialing programs under a confusing canopy of terms, including self-certification, certificate, micro-credential, accreditation and other designations.

Too often, however, these “certified” training programs are not based on any objective professional standards or testing. So what’s the designation really worth?

The ARTBA Foundation’s new Safety Certification for Transportation Project Professionals™ (SCTPP) program has been designed to meet the rigorous protocols required for accreditation by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), which in the United States administers the International Organization for Standardization’s ISO/ IEC 17024: Conformity Assessment: General Requirements for Bodies Operating Certification of Persons.

Professional Testing Inc. (PTI), the internationally recognized consulting firm specializing in developing certification programs, partnered with the ARTBA Foundation to develop SCTPP as an effective, fair, valid, reliable and legally defensible assessment and evaluation service.



Assessment Exam

The most visible component of a certification program is the exam. The assessment can take many forms, including multiple-choice, practical/ performance or essay questions. The exam is based on duties, tasks, knowledge, skills and abilities required to perform a real-world job at a predetermined level of competence.

Such assessments of how much participants have learned are typically optional features, if at all available, in most training and continuing education (CE) programs.

A certification exam is developed by test measurement and assessment experts like PTI, in collaboration with subject matter experts (SMEs), such as the more than two dozen transportation professionals who helped create the SCTPP program.

The purpose of the exam is to separate individuals who meet the competency requirements associated with job performance and pass the exam from those who do not and fail the test. Exam content is periodically updated so it remains current and relevant to the job, which makes the certification worthwhile.

Most certifications do not permit individuals to walk off the street to take the test.

Many certifications call for work experience and other requirements, including education, skill sets or specific training. These are commonly referred to as “eligibility requirements” or “prerequisites.”



Eligibility Requirements

Establishing eligibility requirements helps applicants determine if they will qualify for the certification. Organizations should set the certification qualifications in a manner that does not intentionally or unintentionally disqualify individuals or groups from earning the credential. The best eligibility requirements align with the competency requirements of the exam, which ultimately determines who gets certified.

As with the exam, when competency requirements change, the eligibility requirements should be reviewed for continued alignment. Since certification is competency based, those who hold the designation must show they continue to meet the requirements. Therefore, certification is awarded for a limited time, and the certified persons must demonstrate their continued competence—commonly called recertification. This can be demonstrated through continuing education, training, related learning events, work experience or retesting.

As with eligibility, the recertification requirements should align with core competency requirements. They should not disqualify individuals or groups from maintaining the credential with unrelated requirements, such as membership in an organization.