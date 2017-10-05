Unique PDH Opportunity for Civil Engineers

Earn 12 Professional Development Hours (PDHs) and an internationally credentialed professional certification for about a $1,000? This is possible for civil engineers worldwide who take advantage of two new ARTBA Transportation Development Foundation safety initiatives.

The Foundation has developed a series of Web-based courses that focus on understanding and addressing safety issues common to transportation infrastructure projects. They give decision makers—from the planning and design phase through project completion—the knowledge needed to eliminate or mitigate potential safety problems.

The courses also provide prep learning for individuals interested in taking the computer-based Safety Certification for Transportation Project Professionals™ (SCTPP) exam, which is administered at Pearson VUE Test Centers globally. The SCTPP has been developed to meet the rigorous ISO/IEC 17024: Conformity Assessment: General Requirements for Bodies Operating Certification of Persons.

These unique courses can be accessed through the Prep Courses tab at ARTBA’s Online Learning Center: www.puttingsafetyfirst.org. They cost $50 per PDH and include a printed Certificate of Completion.

Topics include: