Unique PDH Opportunity for Civil Engineers
Earn 12 Professional Development Hours (PDHs) and an internationally credentialed professional certification for about a $1,000? This is possible for civil engineers worldwide who take advantage of two new ARTBA Transportation Development Foundation safety initiatives.
The Foundation has developed a series of Web-based courses that focus on understanding and addressing safety issues common to transportation infrastructure projects. They give decision makers—from the planning and design phase through project completion—the knowledge needed to eliminate or mitigate potential safety problems.
The courses also provide prep learning for individuals interested in taking the computer-based Safety Certification for Transportation Project Professionals™ (SCTPP) exam, which is administered at Pearson VUE Test Centers globally. The SCTPP has been developed to meet the rigorous ISO/IEC 17024: Conformity Assessment: General Requirements for Bodies Operating Certification of Persons.
These unique courses can be accessed through the Prep Courses tab at ARTBA’s Online Learning Center: www.puttingsafetyfirst.org. They cost $50 per PDH and include a printed Certificate of Completion.
Topics include:
- Communication: This covers the different types of communication employees need to effectively lead a team and how to avoid mistakes caused by miscommunicating critical information (1 PDH).
- Environmental Conditions: This shows how to identify and address specific hazards based on working at night, in different climates, in different weather and near water (2 PDHs).
- Hazard Control: This details how to detect the most common hazards found on transportation construction work sites, the threats each hazard poses to workers, and how to mitigate the risks by applying elimination, substitution, engineering controls, administrative controls and personal protective equipment (2 PDHs).
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): This discusses the different types of PPE workers need for different jobs in a work zone, how to select and maintain PPE for transportation construction projects, and how to establish a work-zone culture where everyone always uses PPE (1 PDH).
- Traffic Control: This demonstrates how to implement an internal traffic control plan (ITCP) to manage workers, vehicles and equipment in your work zone, and how to implement a temporary traffic control plan (TTCP) to manage vehicles and pedestrians outside the work space (2 PDHs).
- Work Sites: This reviews the hazards and required safety measures for working in trenches and other excavations, in confined spaces and above ground level. The courses contain reading, graphics and video to support the training objectives (2 PDHs).
- Risk Assessment: This covers applying the process of risk assessment to different stages of transportation construction, building risk management tools and using those tools on a site visit to identify and mitigate hazards (1 PDH).
- Building Safety Plans: This covers identifying the safety plans and programs OSHA requires for specific transportation construction workplace activities, and creating an activity-specific and work site-specific safety plan (1 PDH).