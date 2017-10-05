UK's Balfour Beatty Sells American CM Unit to Real Estate Giant

Dealmaking

Los Angeles-based CBRE Group, Inc. agreed, on 5 October, to buy the design and project management firm Heery International, Inc., Atlanta, from U.K.-based contractor Balfour Beatty LLC for around $57 million. The deal is expected to close by this year’s end. For CBRE, the acquisition “advances our strategy to grow our project management expertise and capabilities,” said Mike Lafitte, CBRE’s Global Group President, Lines of Business. Heery has over 530 staff in 19 U.S. offices. Theodore Sak and Glenn Jardine will stay on as Heery’s president and chief operating officer, respectively. With a global workforce of 75,000 staff, CBRE claims to be the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm based on 2016 revenues.. For Balfour Beatty, the disposal will remove potential conflicts of interest in some U.S. markets. The deal maximizes “shareholder value…while improving our strategic position,” according to Leo Quinn, Group Chief Executive. Balfour Beatty bought 50% of Heery in 1986, taking full control four years later. The disposal represents a second departure from the U.S. design market by Balfour Beatty following its sale three years of the New York-based Parsons Brinkerhoff Inc. to Canada’s WSP Group, Toronto, for $1.3 billion