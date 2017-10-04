'Energetic Felling' Completes Removal of 78-Year-Old New York City Bridge

In what a Skanska USA-led team says is the first-ever “energetic felling” of a New York City bridge and the city’s largest such demolition of any kind, 25,290 tons of steel remaining on the 78-year-old Kosciuszco Bridge, over Newtown Creek, were brought down on Oct. 1 using 944 small charges, detonated on bridge trusses. The old bridge’s 2,400-ft-long main span was lowered onto creek barges for recycling last July. The demolition comes six months after the team completed the replacement bridge’s $900-million first span. The second span is set for completion in 2020.