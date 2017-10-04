France Spends Big on Greenhouse Gas Emission Cuts

France says it will further cut emissions of greenhouse gases with $24 billion of investment through 2022. Improving energy use and generation is the first priority of the government’s $67-billion Great Investment Plan, announced by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Sept. 26. It includes more than $8 billion to increase renewable-energy capacity by 70%. Another $4.7 billion will go into sustainable transportation and $10.6 billion toward improving thermal efficiency of low-cost housing and public buildings.