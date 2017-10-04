Contractor Agrees To Pay $270K Over Vermont Bridge Alterations

The U.S. Attorney for Vermont has reached a $270,000 settlement with general contractor J.A. McDonald over allegations the firm intentionally altered critical components for a 2014 bridge project in Bristol, Vt. Two firm employees were accused of using shortened anchor bolts for a new 368-ft, two-span bridge over the New Haven River, then deliberately concealing the alterations so the firm would receive full payment from the state. Federal and state investigators used ultrasonic testing to confirm that bolts for the abutments and center pier were less than the design-specified depth of 18 in. J.A. McDonald has since replaced the bridge components at its own expense—under state supervision—and fired the two employees. The settlement by the firm and its president, Eric Boylen, includes no admission of liability. The firm currently is performing several state highway repair and slope-stabilization projects.