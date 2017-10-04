Designer FKP CEO Diane Osan Has New Role in CannonDesign

Diane R.K. Osan

Diane R.K. Osan, Chairman and CEO of Houston architect FKP, has joined design firm CannonDesign, Grand Island, N.Y., as a principal, board director and leader of its pediatric health practice. The new role comes as CannonDesign on Sept. 21 said it would acquire FKP. When the deal is finalized, the firms say they will conduct business as FKP | CannonDesign, with a “future” transition to CannonDesign at an unspecified date.

“The whole health-care landscape is really being exposed to truly disruptive innovation, and our clients need non-traditional models to continue innovating,” Osan told a Houston business journal last month. “FKP watched what’s going on in the marketplace … [and] we realized we needed to be more innovative and disruptive.” A senior principal of FKP for more than 30 years, she had been in her current roles since early 2016. CannonDesign, with about 900 employees, ranks at No. 79 on ENR’s list of the Top 500 Design Firms, reporting $185.5 million in design revenue last year, of which about $21 million was non-U.S. FKP, with about 88 employees, ranks at No. 355, reporting $36.3 million in 2016 revenue. CannonDesign CEO Brad Lukanic says the deal would give it a larger presence in Texas and Ohio. He says FKP “has really been at the forefront of pediatrics, and we want to build off of that portfolio.”



Willbros Group Inc. has elevated Jeffrey B. Kappel and S. Brett Luz to senior vice president-chief financial officer and vice president-chief accounting officer, respectively. In the roles, they replace Van A. Welch, who has left the firm. Kappel and Luz had been corporate controllers.



Sukut Construction LLC has elevated Steve Yurosek to president, succeeding Mike Crawford, who remains CEO.