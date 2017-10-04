Construction Economics for the Week of October 9, 2017

ENR’s 20-city average cost indexes, wages and materials prices. Historical data and details for ENR’s 20 cities can be found at ENR.com/economics
View the Construction Economics PDF (subscription required)
Workers contend with extreme weather conditions, large payloads deliverable only by helicopter crane and a year-long materials supply chain to bring a broadband network to remote Arctic villages.
Copyright ©2017. All Rights Reserved BNP Media.
Design, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing