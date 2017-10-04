Pulse: Project News for the Week of October 9, 2017

Planning

Iowa Strategic Behavioral Health is planning to construct a psychiatric hospital in Bettendorf. Located at the intersection of Tanglefoot Lane and Golden Valley Drive, the 55,000-sq-ft building will include 72 beds across five units. The project has been valued at $15 million. Strategic Behavioral Health, Attn: Jim Shaheen, President, 8295 Tournament Dr., Memphis, Tenn. 38125. DR#15-00627118.

Maine Saulnier Development is planning to build the six-acre Saco Island East mixed-use development, which will include 40-unit and 60-unit residential buildings, a hotel, a restaurant, boat slips, and a public riverfront path. Archetype Architects is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Saulnier Development, 105 Bartlett St., Marlborough, Mass. 01752. DR#17-00765175.

New Mexico Wholesome Valley Foods is planning to repurpose an abandoned egg-processing plant, in Berino, into hydroponic greenhouses, seed-drying rooms and a cotton-seed milling facility. The project is valued at $12 million. Wholesome Valley Foods, 1746 Berkeley St., Santa Monica, Calif. 90404. DR#17-00533241.

Oregon The City of Redmond is seeking proposals for creating a mixed-use or condominium infill development on a 1.4-acre site at 716 N.W. Evergreen Ave., currently occupied by the old city hall. The project is valued at between $5 million and $10 million. City of Redmond, 716 S.W. Evergreen Ave., Redmond, 97756. DR#17-00692989.

South Carolina Middle Street Residential LLC is planning on developing The Marshes at Cooper River, a mixed-use project in the Cainhoy area of Charleston. The project entails constructing 135 single-family homes, 25 townhouses and 10,000 sq ft of office and commercial space on a 34.6-acre site. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Contact owner’s agent, Sitecast Engineering. Sitecast Engineering, 1250 Fairmont Ave., Mount Pleasant, 29464. DR#14-00684102.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Colorado W.E. O’Neil Construction has started to erect three LEED Platinum-intended buildings that will be part of the S’Park redevelopment project at 3390 Valmont Rd., in Boulder. The Timber building will contain 150 apartments, 3,200 sq ft of retail space and two levels of underground parking; the Market building will contain 37,000 sq ft of office space and 11,000 sq ft of retail space; and the Ciclo building will contain 38 affordable apartments and 12,000 sq ft of retail space. John Buck Co. is the owner of all three buildings. W.E. O’Neil Construction, 229 Vallejo St., Denver, 80223. DR#15-00647385.

Minnesota The City of Minneapolis currently is evaluating proposals from engineering firms for preliminary design, environmental documentation, public outreach, agency coordination and final design services for the rehabilitation of the historic 10th Avenue SE Bridge, spanning the Mississippi River. The 2,153-ft-long, concrete open-spandrel arch structure carries a four-lane roadway. Additionally, the structure has city water, steam, electrical and communication utilities tied to the substructure. The proposed project will address the ongoing deterioration of concrete areas on the spandrel columns, floor beams, arches and bridge deck. The project is valued at $30 million. City of Minneapolis, Attn: Purchasing Dept., 330 Second Ave. South, Minneapolis, 55401. DR#17-00780444.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Texas 10/23 El Paso Water Utilities is seeking bidders to carry out the upgrade of the ozone system at the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment Plant. The project will involve removing and replacing five ozone generators; the cooling-water system, pumps and piping used to cool the generators; the hydrogen peroxide feed system; and the diffuser piping and diffusers. Hazen and Sawyer is the designer of the project, which has been estimated to have a value of between $10.1 million and $14.8 million. El Paso Water Utilities, Attn: Mary Portillo, Purchasing Dept., 1154 Hawkins Blvd., El Paso, 79925. DR#16-00693665.

Illinois 10/31 The City of Chicago’s Dept. of Aviation is seeking bidders to construct the North Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Station No. 2, at O’Hare International Airport. The single-story facility will have eight apparatus bays; watch, alarm-room and administration areas; and a housing area for firefighters. Since the project is sited near the new Runway 9C/27C, the contractor will have to coordinate closely with the runway project and the cargo development project. The project has been valued at between $15 million and $25 million. City of Chicago, Dept. of Aviation, 10510 W. Zemke Circle, Chicago, 60666. DR#17-00784730.

Virginia 11/7 The Naval Facilities Engineering Command is seeking bidders to construct a comprehensive utility backbone at Naval Station Norfolk. The backbone will include an electrical substation on the pier between Berths 1 and 2 to provide integrated shore power to Dry Dock 1, which services nuclear-powered submarines. The project’s value has been estimated at between $25 million and $100 million. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Attn: Brittany Cristell, 9742 Maryland Ave., Norfolk, 23511. DR#17-005308193.

