California People: Construction business updates for 10/09

Mahesh Kailasam has joined Thornton Tomasetti in its Weidlinger Applied Science practice as a vice president and director of the Cupertino, Calif., office. Kailasam will foster partnerships in the life-science and high-tech sectors. The first, the Living Heart Project, will use human heart simulations to improve cardiac care.



Gary Simon has been appointed area manager for the Los Angeles office of Vanir Construction Management Inc. Simon heads business development for the company’s CM and PM services and client relations. Ray Núñez has been appointed chief financial officer for the Vanir Group of Cos. in Sacramento. Núñez has more than 30 years of experience in finance and operations. Khary Knowles has joined Vanir Construction Management, Sacramento, as the office’s executive director for education. The 18-year industry professional is a LEED AP from the U.S. Green Building Council.



Nick Benore has been promoted to president of Integrated Marketing Systems in San Diego. Formerly director of operations, Benore has worked with the research firm for more than 12 years. He will advance the company’s services in agency-verified advanced project information in 40 states, including all five U.S. territories.



James Lugaila has been appointed senior architect for the airports and air carriers sector of TranSystems Corp., Santa Ana, Calif. A registered architect in California and Texas, he is responsible for fostering the company’s aviation growth in Southern California and promoting regional sustainability goals with fast-track permitting strategies.



Andrew Hoover has joined Meridian in San Ramon, Calif., as vice president of business development. He will help expand health care services and facility acquisition for the company’s major medical industry clients in Southern California. The USC alumnus formerly provided real estate services at Providence St. Joseph Health in Torrance, Calif.



Mallory Wall has been named vice president and director of project management at BCCI Construction Co., San Francisco. The third-generation construction professional and 20-year company employee specializes in managing tenant improvement projects throughout the Bay Area.



Mark Wilkerson has joined the Sacramento office of Sundt Construction Inc. as senior project manager. He will first oversee the renovation of Truckee High School and Truckee Elementary School in Truckee, Calif., for the 127-year-old construction company. The Nevada native has 30-plus years of industry experience managing and directing projects.



Vida (Covington) Mannings has joined the Los Angeles office of Stantec as a transit advisory sector leader in the Western U.S., assisting clients throughout North America with public-sector transit projects. For 25 years, she has worked on several teams, such as the light-rail system for Charlotte, N.C., the state’s first.



Ted Heisler has been promoted to vice president, interior architecture and design, at Ware Malcomb, Irvine, Calif. He will be responsible for the growth of the interior architecture and design practice in all 22 offices. A 23-year member of the firm, Heisler is also responsible for national business development and leads the corporate accounts program.



Shane Farr has been promoted to vice president for Hayward Baker’s California Structural Support offices, and Kyle Camper is the new senior vice president for the Western region. Farr has 20-plus years of experience in the design and construction of specialty geotechnical and structural projects. Camper has 25 years in the geotechnical industry, 20 with Hayward Baker.