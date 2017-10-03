California Pulse: Construction bids for the week of October 9

Bidding

10/17

The City and County of San Francisco Airports Commission seeks bids for design-build services on the Courtyard 3 Connector Project. The $145-million project will include the design and construction of a new secure connector and the development of 100,000 sq ft of additional space between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 for passenger amenities, lounges, offices or other project needs. City & County of San Francisco Airport Commission, 676 McDonnell Rd., San Francisco, 94128. DR#17-00780569.

10/19

County of Fresno Public Works and Planning requests bids for construction of a new West Annex Jail. The 119,000-sq-ft, three-story concrete structure will be located adjacent to existing jail buildings. County of Fresno Public Works & Planning, 2220 Tulare St., Fresno, 93721. DR#14-00522494.

State of California Dept. of General Services seeks bids for design-build services for construction of the Air Resources Board Southern California Consolidation Project. This $213.8-million project will consolidate the Air Resources Board’s Southern California existing space into a new 300,000-sq-ft campus. The space will include emissions testing, a chemistry laboratory and offices. State of California Dept. of General Services, 707 3rd St., Ste. 2-350, West Sacramento, 95605. DR#15-00587615.

10/26

El Camino Community College District requests bids for construction of a new pool/natatorium and classroom building. The $35.7-million project totals 81,203 sq ft. El Camino Community College District, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, 90506. DR#15-00530646.

