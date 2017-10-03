Residential/Hospitality Award of Merit: The Hollywood Proper Residences

The Hollywood Proper Residences

Hollywood, Calif.

Award of Merit

Owner: Kilroy Realty Corp.

Lead Design Firm: GBD Architects

General Contractor: Webcor Builders

Civil Engineer: Tait & Associates Inc.

Structural Engineer: Englekirk Structural Engineers

MEP Engineer: Stantec Inc.

One of the newest stars in Hollywood is not an actor but a building. Hollywood Proper Residences at Columbia Square is included in WELL Building Standard’s pilot program for multifamily residential buildings.

Adding to the project’s sparkle is a brilliant exterior. The 21-story glass tower is characterized by sweeping Hollywood Moderne architecture, with cutting-edge angles and poised slab edges. The 300,000-sq-ft building has 200 luxury units. One major safety challenge was building above other ongoing construction on Columbia Square. The team took measures to prevent falling objects, including the use of deck perimeter protection, debris netting and tool and hardhat tethers.



