Residential/Hospitality Award of Merit: Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu

Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu

Koloa, Kaua’i, Hawaii

Award of Merit

Owner: Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu

Lead Design Firms: Group 70 Int’l; Architects Hawaii Ltd.

General Contractor: Layton Construction Co. LLC

Civil Engineers: Gray Hong Nogima & Assoc.; Santo Engineers LLC

Structural Engineer: Jessen Wright Structural Eng.

Mechanical Engineers: Beall & Assoc.; Lance Uchida Mechanical Engineers Ltd.

Electrical Engineer: Albert Chong & Assoc. (phases 1-2); Coffman Engineers Inc. (phase 3)

A stroll from Poipu Beach on Kaua’i’s south shore, the three-phase, 25-acre development comprises luxury resort condominiums and amenities. Under construction for 10 years, the $200-million project received an ENR Best Projects merit award for its second phase in 2014. The design supports openness and outdoor living through a concrete column and post-tension slab structure that provides uninterrupted spaces between structural elements.

Because the resort is on culturally, archaeologically, historically and geologically important land, the construction team worked to protect the site, incorporate environmentally sensitive features and create a long-term preservation plan. The design reflects the island’s landscape by integrating black volcanic rock.



