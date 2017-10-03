Residential/Hospitality Best Project: Metropolis Phase One

Metropolis Phase One

Los Angeles

Best Project

Owner: Greenland USA

Lead Design Firm: Gensler

General Contractors: AECOM Tishman - Project Manager and Construction Manager; Webcor Builders - General Contractor

Civil Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers

Structural Engineer: Saiful Bouquet Structural Engineers

MEP Engineers: ACCO (Mechanical); Rosendin Electric (Electrical); Pan-Pacific Mechanical (Plumbing); Cosco (Fire)

Encompassing an entire city block in downtown Los Angeles, Metropolis is a two-phase project. Phase 1, which is seeking LEED Silver certification, included the design and construction of a 350-key hotel and a 38-story residential tower. Working on a three-year schedule, the project team relied on extensive coordination and creative problem-solving to get the work done.

To meet the project’s demanding schedule, the team proposed an alternative to the city of Los Angeles’ permitting, review and approval process. Team officials suggested a dedicated case manager for Metropolis at the beginning of the project. Recognizing the importance of the project and the temporary and permanent jobs it would create, the city agreed. This approach streamlined efforts and facilitated a close working relationship with the city.

Limiting traffic noise was also a main concern for the project team, since the Metropolis sits on a 6.33-acre site adjacent to Interstate 110. The team designed a specialty curtain wall with thicker glass and included an air gap between the glass panels.



